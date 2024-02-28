29, that’s a very special number. It only comes around once in a lifetime and if you happen to be the month of February, once every four years, 29 is also the price of some special meals on Thursday. Deco’s got the deets that’ll have you leaping all these deals.

Getting engaged on leap day sounds nice. But there are other ways of celebrating February 29th. Like taking in the tasty deal at Sriracha House in Miami Beach.

Emilio Benzadon: “We’re gonna give our customers that order one of the house favorites one of build your own wok. We’re gonna give them a free milk tea and a free spring roll.”

The House prides itself on whipping up fast, casual, healthy Asian dishes. In this place, you take a wok on the wild side.

Emilio Benzadon: “We have egg noodles, rice noodles, glass noodles, udon noodles. You can add protein to that, it can be a regular protein like chicken breast, shrimp, steak, pork but also we have two vegan options.”

FYI, the spring roll that’s part of the deal? That’s vegetarian-friendly, too and your thirst will be handled properly.

Emilio Benzadon: “We have two different types of milk teas which is taro milk or golden milk tea.”

Natalie Macadar: “I love the vibe here the flavors are bold, hot, it’s definitely healthy.”

$29 also buys you some leap day love at S3 on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Chef Carlos Rodriguez: “S3 stands for the name “Sun, Surf and Sand” and also for “Steak Seafood Sushi.”

Those last three dishes, steak, seafood, and sushi, are at the heart of the restaurant’s one-day deal.

Chef Carlos Rodriguez: “We’re gonna start with sushi which is tuna spicy tuna roll. The second one we’re gonna have is a noodle wok which is lo mein noodles with shrimp in it and then at the end we have steak, four ounces of churrasco steak, black garlic glaze on top.”

There’s actually a fourth s word involved in all this. They might have to change the joint’s name for a night.

Chef Carlos Rodriguez: “We’ll also have a special sake that day haha so yeah I guess we’re becoming s4 that night.”

You get an 24 hours this year. Spending time at S3 sounds pretty good.

Chef Carlos Rodriguez: Sushi, seafood, steak, ocean view, fire pit, sake, why not?”

Lexi Heath: “I think, it’s amazing, we are at s3 so to get steak seafood and sushi all in one plate is perfect.”

You know you want to dive into one of these leap day deals.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sriracha House

1502 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://www.srirachahouse.com/

S3 Restaurant

505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Suite S, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

https://s3restaurant.com/

