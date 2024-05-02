Race cars at the Miami Grand Prix are loud. To keep the roars going after the race, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is turning up the party decibels.

They are jam packing race weekend with concerts and foodie events. Here’s what to expect at “The Guitar.”

When the checkered flag is waved and Formula One racing in Miami is over for the day, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood plans to keep the high-adrenaline feels going.

Andrew Saunders: “Race Week at the Seminole Hard Rock has so many fantastic events. We have Don Omar.”

Andrew Saunders: “And Ed Sheeran.”

Andrew Saunders: “Performing in Hard Rock Live on Thursday and Friday respectively.”

Andrew Saunders: “Saturday, we have the official F1 Pool Party, featuring Kaskade and a stunt by the Red Bull Air Force.”

This epic splash bash is going to rock it hard at The Guitar pool.

Andrew Saunders: “Think of a world-class DJ performing right under the lights of The Guitar with fire dancers and all kinds of other stunts happening. It’s a really spectacular party that is unmatched anywhere in South Florida.”

Andrew Saunders: “On top of all that, we have Chef Aarón Sánchez taking over Abiaka with a menu inspired by the flavors of Mexico to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.”

Chef is just as tickled as can be.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “We’re here at Abiaka, and we’re really super stoked to be here. Kind of assuming the reigns, but also most importantly, working with all the beautiful team here in conjunction. We’ve composed a really beautiful menu that I think everyone is going to really embrace and love.”

Oh, yeah, tell us more about the food.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “Some of our classics from Johnny Sánchez, so some of our signature dishes. So we’re actually going to be featuring stuff like our tiradito, our snapper tiradito with uni. We’re going to do our roasted beet salad with whipped goat cheese and a wonderful chimichurri. We’re going to have lobster tacos.”

Can’t leave out his fiery favorites.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “This beautiful marinated fish with guajillo and green chile, and we’re going to roast it over this beautiful fire, and then, of course, beautiful adobo rubbed skirt steak. Ugh, it’s going to be wonderful. I’m getting excited; I can’t wait for everyone to come.”

These creations will fuel your body for dinner starting Thursday until Sunday.

Chef Aarón Sánchez: “I love this idea of taking some of our dishes and also kind of fitting it into the environment so everyone feels light and sexy afterwards, which is southern Florida, it’s the Hard Rock, it’s all these beautiful people coming together. I love the excitement of the race. I love energy. I love all the competitiveness because that’s very much, I can relate to that as a chef. It’s a competitive environment. Everyone wants to be the best.”

