A lot of heart and a whole lotta’ bull. It’s all down to the final two on “The Masked Singer.” We’re taking a look at the highlights from the past season leading up to the grand finale.

It’s set to be a next-level entertaining finale on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” with the Queen of Hearts versus the Bull.

Both have performed their hearts out, even bringing the judges to tears.

Each of the final two contestants has one more chance to win it all in Season 6.

Fellow competitors of this past season included music icons spanning the genres.

There were comedians having a ball in outrageous costumes. Even a couple reality TV stars joined in the fun.

Plus, a famous musical couple with tons of talent.

The season also welcomed star duet partners to the stage like Michael Bolton and former contestant Jesse McCartney, as well as judges Nicole Sherzinger and Robin Thicke.

A two-hour grand finale will reveal the Season 6 winner, so get in those final guesses and then see who takes the Golden Mask trophy

“The Masked Singer” season finale is just two days away. Catch all the action Wednesday night, right here on 7, right after Deco.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.