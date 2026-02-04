From Grammy gold to pure goosebumps! Deco sat down with Samara Joy, Jazz’s brightest voice, to talk about her tour and making a stop in the 305. We’ll just let her music do the talking.

Samara Joy (singing): “Do you know something? I’m in love with you.”

Hitting the high notes is what Samara Joy does.

Samara Joy (singing): “I’d rather be…”

…again and again and she’s sharing her secret.

Samara Joy, Jazz singer: “The main thing is staying hydrated, your lungs, having proper breath control, stamina, and endurance. It all comes as a part of the package of being a vocalist.”

This young talent is certainly the whole Jazz package, and Sunday night, Samara took home a Grammy for her album, “Portrait,” which she says took some time to create.

Samara Joy: “I was sort of workshopping the material that would eventually become the album about a year and a half, two years before we actually recorded. And so the response then, while we were performing the material, was amazing. So I was like, ‘We should just record it.'”

Fans coming to see her on tour at the Knight Concert Hall of the Arsht Center, Feb. 12, might get a surprise set list.

Samara Joy: “I’m always learning new songs. I’m always listening to new music. So they’ll hopefully be a mix of songs I’ve already recorded as well as songs that I haven’t even performed yet that are new.”

One thing she can promise is…

Samara Joy: “I have a long list of songs to choose from. So it’ll just be depending on how I’m feeling on the day to figure out what exactly we want to present. But trust, I give you my word, scout’s honor, it’s gonna be a good one.”

Coming to SoFlo is always a treat for this musical storyteller.

Samara Joy: “Love the weather, love the people. I think because the weather is nice, the people are even nicer. So it’s always a very welcoming and responsive audience every time I go to Florida, so I can’t wait to be back.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Samara Joy” start at $53.

An Evening With Samara Joy

Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Feb. 12 at 8:00 PM

TICKETS

