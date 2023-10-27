Did someone order some fine dinning? Well, the food in this upcoming story isn’t for eating. Sorry!

This food is strictly artwork. Deco’s Alex Miranda is in Coral Gables with the scoop on the glass art.

It’s no secret that Coral Gables has a thriving foodie scene, but at the Lowe Art Museum in The City Beautiful, you might find the most beautiful meals. Only problem is, and this is tragic, you can’t eat it.

John Miller has taste…

Alex Miranda: “Which piece of the show makes you the most hungry when you look at it?”

John Miller: “Probably the bacon cheeseburger or the Chicago dog.”

…for glass.

John Miller: “I think about everything in glass all the time, because I’ve been immersed in it for so, so long.”

The artist loves him a good diner.

John Miller: “It’s not pretentious at all; that’s the big thing.”

Alex Miranda: “Preach. That’s why I love them.”

But one day, the man just started looking at the food in a whole new light.”

Alex Miranda: “You are also looking at it from an aesthetic standpoint.”

John Miller: “I saw some crinkle cut fries on the plate, and it made me – I started, rather than thinking about eating, I was thinking about the color and the texture.”

Since then, diner-inspired glass blown art has been on the menu at his Illinois studio.

John Miller: “I never knew what a Chicago dog was, ’cause I saw it, and I’m, ‘Wow! This thing’s loaded.'”

And now, inside the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami…

Dr. Jill Deupi, Lowe Art Museum: “The first word that comes to mind when you say the name ‘John Miller’ is wacky, and I mean that in the best possible sense of the word.”

You can take a bite…

Museum employee: “Um, sir? You can’t eat the art.”

Alex Miranda: “Too late.”

…out of his new show, “Order Up!”

Dr. Jill Deupi: “We’re really happy to be able to offer, I hope, this place of fun.”

From cupcakes to chili dogs, lollipops to … wait, who orders vegetables at the diner?

Alex Miranda: “Celery? I don’t mess with that. Now, potato, that’s a vegetable.”

John Miller: “It’s a 200-pound box of onion rings.”

Now that’s what I call a proper portion size.

John Miller: “You don’t get the scale, obviously, unless there’s a human in the space.

Alex Miranda: “Proportionally, this might be a bit confusing, but if I were to put it in Starbucks terms, tall, grande, venti, and finally, trenta.”

John Miller: “My private collection of diner booths from 1956, that’s what the work is seen on to give you that kind of a diner feel, and the jukebox is there, too.”

And you know what’s always delicious? Free.

Dr. Jill Deupi: “For all, all of the time, so you can come Wednesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

John Miller: “This body of work specifically was geared to be fully accessible by everybody — a 4-year-old and a 94-year-old.”

The Lowe Museum is holding a Coral Gables-based scavenger. They’re hiding 12 mini glass burgers throughout the entire city, so if you do find one, take a picture and post it to social media with the hashtag #wherestheburger for your chance to win it and take it home.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Order Up! The Pop Art of John Miller”

Lowe Art Museum

1301 Stanford Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33124

305-284-3535

lowe.miami.edu/exhibitions/current-upcoming/john-miller/order-up-the-pop-art-of-john-miller



