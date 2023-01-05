New year, new trends. 2023 is already off to a bold and beautiful start when it comes to art and fashion. Deco’s checking out two SoFlo spots that are celebrating all things magenta.

2023 is the year of Viva Magenta.

And ARTECHOUSE in Miami Beach has partnered with Pantone…

Carlos Garcia: “Pantone is a color institute, and they analyze color trends.”

…to bring the color to life.

Carlos Garcia: “Viva Magenta is a balance between warm and cool. It represents joyfulness, optimism, assertiveness and self-expression without restraints.”

The Magentaverse is a new interactive exhibit that uses projections, lights, and sounds to transport guests into a vibrant, colorful world.

Carlos Garcia: “We have two floors inside where you will find various rooms to immerse yourself in new experiences.”

One of those experiences is the Immersion Gallery, which features a 15-minute show that explores the characteristics of Viva Magenta.

Carlos Garcia: “We ask our visitors to come here, sit down, relax, and they can go up to the walls and become part of the color and also meditate with the installation.”

There’s also the LED tunnel.

Carlos Garcia: “As you’re walking through, you’re triggering sounds in the installation.”

And several pieces where your movements impact and transform the artwork.

Carlos Garcia: “Different installations will trigger different emotions, but we truly want you to feel energized and optimistic about the year ahead, as that is what Viva Magenta is all about.”

And don’t just look at magenta.

Wear it!

Zoey Reva in Coral Gables is celebrating 2023 with a pop of color.

Zoe Sage: “We love magenta. We love how bold it is. It makes you feel so feminine. It’s such a beautiful color on every skin tone.”

Dress it up, or keep it cute and casual.

This color is all about versatility.

Zoe Sage: “Magenta is such a fun color, because you can wear it on its own, or you can mix and match with other colors. It looks beautiful with lighter pinks or even black.”

Celebs like Gwen Stefani, Florence Pugh and Zendaya have been loving magenta.

The start of 2023 is the perfect time to experiment with bold styles.

New year, new me, right?

Zoe Sage: “We have long floral dresses that are perfect for evening wear. It has ruffle details, little cutout and a one-shoulder sleeve. We also have another gown that has rings down the side, slight cutouts, but nothing too crazy.”

Now that’s one way to stand out and color your world.

Zoe Sage: “We love that you’re not gonna find pieces here, that you’re gonna find anywhere else. We love that they’re unique and gonna make you feel so special.”

