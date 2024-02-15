Presidents’ Day is coming up. You know, when mattresses are on sale and other stuff that you didn’t think you needed.

Do you know what we do need? We need a new yacht, and this weekend, there’s a boatload of events to choose from. Alex Miranda is our man about town.

There is a lot going on this Presidents’ Day weekend. It is also Valentine’s Day, so I just wanted to make sure you knew I was representing somehow.

Art Wynwood in downtown Miami is just one of several events going on this long holiday weekend where not only the art is beautiful, but the people are beautiful … and, oh, the drinks are, too.

Presidents’ Day weekend in Miami could be more action-packed than Washington. D.C.

Over in downtown Miami, the 11th edition of Art Wynwood, which is not in Wynwood…

Julian Navarro, Art Wynwood: “Now it’s here. We moved…”

Alex Miranda: “You’re going to confuse a couple of people, don’t you think?”

…brings 50 international galleries to One Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay.

Julian Navarro: “The thing that is really good about this show is how you connect emerging artists, young commercials working with the greatest ,asters in Latin America, from the United States, from Europe, here at the same time.”

Artist Breakfast…

Breakfast: “We’re making the most advanced kinetic art in the world.”

…is serving up something special.

Alex Miranda: “This thing is just driving me crazy in the best way.”

Breakfast: “This is pulling down the real-time data from the weather outside here in Miami, so it’s pretty cloudy right now.”

Alex Miranda: “Take a look at these steps right here on the floor. So you just step on top, and then watch. This is so cool, look!”

Alex Miranda: “Here’s the thing, Breakfast: it happens so fast, my eye can’t even really register what’s happening.”

Breakfast: “These are called flip disks, so these can actually move up to 60 times per second. And it’s an electromagnet, each one.”

Expand your horizons, Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $38.

Also taking place in the same spot, but over on the water, is the Miami International Boat Show.

Boat Show Guest 1: “Everyone’s so welcoming. Obviously, the weather is awesome. I’m here from Wisconsin, where I think it’s about 30 degrees right now.”

Now through Sunday, at six locations in Miami and Miami Beach. The old Herald site is one of them.

Boat Show Guest 2: “We’re so excited to be at the Miami Boat Show. This is our first year here, and so far, so good.”

Tickets start at $43.

: “So many boating enthusiasts come down to the show, see lots of boats, and then the industry turns up as well.”

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which is one of the largest in the country, and showcasing 280 artists’ work, who were selected during a blind-jury process, takes over the Waterfront Village this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Monty Trainer: “One mile on the waterfront.”

Sixty years in, you’re sure to love it. General admission is $25.

Monty Trainer: “A lot of anxious people to get out here and buy art, and a lot of kids to learn about art. It’s a whole family experience.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Wynwood

Feb. 14-18, 2024

One Herald Plaza (Northeast 14th Street and Biscayne Bay)

Miami, FL 33132

artwynwood.com

Miami International Boat Show

Feb. 14-18, 2024

miamiboatshow.com

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Feb. 17-19, 2024

3390 Mary Street

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

cgaf.com

