Playing with Legos can make kids learn about engineering and creativity, and when you step on them in the kitchen, Legos can make you learn new swear words.

One man built his career making amazing art out of the little blocks. Alex Miranda is popping and locking in Miami.

The Art of the Brick exhibit in downtown Miami is one of those rare occasions where the parents have as much fun as the kids. How to describe it? The Louvre meets Toys R Us.

From New York City lawyer…

Nathan Sawaya: “I would come home at night and need to do something creative.”

…to world-renowned Lego artist.

Alex Miranda: “It worked out.”

Nathan Sawaya: “Yeah, it did work out. It worked out, I have multiple exhibitions touring the globe now.”

Nathan Sawaya is living the dream of every kid in America.

Nathan Sawaya: “I glue one brick at a time, a little paint and glue, each brick.”

That little hobby of his has, brick by brick, become the international phenomenon.

The Art of the Brick, is opening this Saturday inside the Olympia Theater in downtown Miami.

Nathan Sawaya: “Because people have played with it — they’re familiar with it as a toy — it makes the art accessible. It allows people to connect to this type of art in a way they wouldn’t normally to other types of art.

From famous painting and sculpture recreations, to drop dead gorgeous installations, like an over 62,000-piece red dress — wow, so pretty — this curated collection is beautiful and playful.

Nathan Sawaya: “We kick it off with the big dinosaur, over 80,000 bricks used. O spent three months creating this beast.”

Don’t worry, he’s probably more afraid you’ll knock him over.

Alex Miranda: “Now, have you made all of them, or do you have a team of people who’s doing them with you?”

Nathan Sawaya: “Everything you see here was created by these two hands.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re kidding me.”

It’s like you’re walking through a plastic Louvre Museum.”

Nathan Sawaya: “You’re gonna enter this gallery that focuses on art history.”

Alex Miranda: “‘American Gothic.’ This one right here is one of the most impressive, because not only is it beautiful, but he was somehow able to capture that signature sternness, seriousness of the couple with Legos.”

Complete with the “Mona Lisa” … and that smirk.

Nathan Sawaya: “Then you’re gonna see some other things, like some more original pieces where I take human forms, but inject them with some emotion. There’s a chair that people are encouraged to sit in. Everything is there is pink bricks.”

But Lego, or Legos, depending where you fall on that grammar debate, are toys first and foremost. So you can use your hands, too.

Tickets for adults start at $28, and for children 4 to 17, tickets start at $21.

And any parent out there will know this pain.

Alex Miranda: “When you step on that Lego — you don’t know it, and you’re not wearing any shoes — it’s brutal. Tell me how many times has it happened to you.”

Nathan Sawaya: “I’ve lost count. I’ve stepped on so many Lego bricks that I don’t even feel it anymore.”

The Art of the Brick is already sold out through the weekend, so make your plans soon, because people are excited about it. It is open at the Olympia Theater through at least March.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Art of the Brick

Olympia Theater

174 E. Flagler St.

Miami FL 33131

theartofthebrickexpo.com/miami

