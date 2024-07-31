The love of hip-hop is celebrated in many ways. From TV shows to special concerts and festivals. In the 305, there’s a whole museum dedicated to the musical genre. Highlighting the fashion side of things, Deco sat down with a couple of iconic designers.

Wynwood’s Art of Hip Hop is unveiling a brand new collection, “Old School Versus New School.”

Maurizio Gomez: “It’s basically presenting exhibitions that are all about the visual aspect of hip-hop. So people who have contributed to the filmmaking, the photography, the album graphics, graphic design and illustration, fashion designers.”

Legendary fashion designers like Shirt King Phade, who took vibrant street art to people’s closets.

Shirt King Phade: “Graffiti art is colorful. So it made sense to make a beautiful dress with these markings. We became a staple in the community. We became the first uniform that hip-hoppers would actually wear on stage.”

The new exhibit is showing off King’s iconic airbrush shirts.

And on the flip side, the famous creations by Busy Bee celebrity designer, Lila Nikole.

Lila Nikole: “I’ve worked with Kendrick, Dre, Snoop, and 50, there’s a lot. Just to be able to be in the space of hip-hop and for them to call me to create with them is everything.”

Any favorites?

Lila Nikole: “In the case my fave, OK there’s two. One is a custom ransom note that has Wu-Tang members all spelled out.”

The Weeknd: “When I look at you in your eyes.”

Lila Nikole: “The other special piece is The Weeknd because that was first Super Bowl and it was a very grand and iconic moment in my life.”

Another important moment is tomorrow’s event.

Lila Nikole: “We are unveiling these beautiful pieces. My brother Dinero is going to be with me and Supa Cindy. We’re doing a panel discussing how fashion plays a part in the hip-hop history.”

DJ Rob Dinero: “Like the fashion is one of the main elements of the whole culture. People with the Kangols, Adidas suits.”

Guests can take home Lila’s limited edition and reversible bucket hat. Super cute!

Lila Nikole: “It’s open to the public, so you guys should come. You can bring your family. Dinero will be playing music. They’ll have cocktails available for people and you’ll get to see other art. There’s really beautiful artists that are here. Really iconic pieces they’ve been curating and if you love hip-hop you should definitely stop by.”

The event is on Wednesday, July 31 and starts at 6:30 p.m. inside the Art of Hip Hop.

