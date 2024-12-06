The 305 is about to get a whole lot hotter. Impossible, right? Wrong!

Miami Art Week is here — where art, fashion and a whole lot of fabulousness collide. Deco caught up with some of the designers who’ll be taking over the Magic City for this year’s event.

Art Hearts Fashion is back for Art Basel, baby! And this year, they’ll be hosting their events at the Gale Hotel. Let’s just say they’re hotter than your vacation tan, and that was pretty hot.

Erik Rosete: “We developed it to explore arts and fashion, and to celebrate all that is in the fashion world and art world, photography, videography and content creation. It’s all encompassed with what we do at Art Hearts Fashion.”

We’re talking runway shows, exclusive pop-ups and parties that’ll make you wanna quit your daytime job and become a full-time fashionista.

Erik Rosete: “We actually curate very artistic designers from all over the world, and some sexy local Miami designers as well. What we like to do is, we like to give a mix of everything, so when you come to one of our events, you’re getting a whole experience. Myself, I also have a brand called Mister Triple X.”

Speaking of Mister Triple X, why settle for basic when you can have bold pieces, right?

Erik Rosete: “It’s a total satire, so expect really cool costumes, really cool couture, and beautiful people.”

Yup! And it isn’t for the faint of heart. You’ll be seeing designs that scream, “I’m here!”

Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly): “And you have no style or sense of fashion.”

Anne Hathaway (as Andrea Sachs): “I think that depends on what you’re…”

Meryl Streep (as Miranda Priestly): “No, no.”

One brand that’s also ready to make a splash at the Art Hearts Fashion events is Berry Beachy Swimwear.

Melanie Gonzalez: “Berry Beachy was born about six years ago. I wanted to fulfill my passion for fashion.”

This adorable couple has got you covered, literally, so expect a vibrant and energetic color palette.

Robert Gonzalez: “This year, we’re going with the same vibes, very colorful, but since it’s Art Basel, we did collaborate with an artist that’s gonna body paint the models before they put the bikinis on.”

Melanie Gonzalez: “When you just come up with a creation, and out of nowhere seeing it on a body, and actually seeing how people love the product, it just feels amazing.”

Robert Gonzalez: “And we have to give a big thanks to Art Hearts, because we did our first runway with them.”

So, forget the desk job this week. It’s time for something a little more exciting.

Erik Rosete: “The creative side is something that’s beautiful, and they don’t always have to focus on the 9 to 5. Come and enjoy something different with us.”

Art Hearts Fashion will be taking place until Dec. 8.

