Art Beat Miami is thumping through Art Week. They’re bringing rhythmic vibes in unusual places all over SoFlo, and this year, they’re going loco for locomotives.

Celebrating uniqueness embodies Art Beat Miami.

Marie Louissaint, producer, Art Beat Miami: “This is our 11th year, and we feature art, music, food, fashion and fun. We’re known for bringing art to areas that don’t normally see and experience art. For instance, right now, we’re at Brightline Miami.”

The Brightline is feeling the beat.

Marie Louissaint: “It’s a train station, but we’re bringing art to the masses. You’ll see some beautiful sculptures downstairs as well as upstairs. There will be a mural wall that gets to stay up for a whole year. For our opening night at Brightline, we have two musical guests. We have Grown People [expletive], S-H-Y-T.”

We’ll just say GPS for short, and they are…

Jania Harden: “A combination of people — of artists, of musicians, DJs, MCs — that we just decided to come together and create what, you know, is grown people stuff.”

They are layering the musical vibes at the station for opening night.

Jania Harden: “First you’ll get those sounds from the DJ, then a sax player will come through, and then we’ll have that MC come through, and then I’m the cherry on top. And then, as the people come off the train, or if they’re going to the train, they’re coming up the escalator, and they hear us.”

Hearing, and seeing some fashion also.

Tanya Marie McLendon, designer: “When they told me it was at Brightline, I lost my mind. I was like yes! I’m doing that one because it’s something different. I’m all about happiness, freedom, and one of my mottos is dress the way your soul feels.”

Tanya Marie is bringing a non-traditional runway show.

Tanya Marie McLendon: “It’s kind of a flash mob, interactive. They’re going to have boxes and opera, and it’s going to be alive and so cool.”

And food is always cool.

Marie Louissaint: “On Saturday, we have our signature event: the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch. You’re eating, you’re listening to some great music, as well as having some art in the backdrop. It’s an opportunity for you to come out and basically see visual art, performing art, and just really to just absorb the culture and creativity of South Florida and the beauty of it as well.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Art Beat Miami

305-492-7868

artbeatmiami.com

