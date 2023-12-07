It is one of the most prestigious art shows in the world. Thousands of art lovers are flocking to South Florida for Art Basel.

On Wednesday, VIPs got a preview of the big show at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Our own Alex Miranda got past the velvet rope and was there to tell us all about it.

If Miami’s feeling a little more fancy and up full than usual…

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner: “We have 80,000 attendees that come, descend on Miami Beach and South Florida, which is an astonishing number.”

…that’s because Art Basel is back and 21 years old, which means it’s all grown up now, so let’s party.

Noah Horowitz, CEO, Art Basel: “Art Basel has been referred to as the Olympics of the art world.”

At the Miami Beach Convention Center — this is the main event, by the way — modern and contemporary art will be on display from Friday through Sunday, with invitation-only previews on Wednesday and Thursday.

Noah Horowitz: “Art Basel Miami Beach is quite simply the most important event of its kind, in the most important art market in the world.”

It’s an embarrassment of artistic riches for our city: 277 leading galleries, including first-time exhibitors from five continents, have come here to show you what they’ve got.

So why not come take a look?

Vincenzo de Bellis, Director, Fairs and Exhibition Platforms, Art Basel: “This year, we’re thrilled to present a new floor plan with more opportunities to rest, have a drink or enjoy a meal.”

Walk amongst the world’s top curators and collectors, including at fun events around town, as part of the Greater Miami Art Week … like a free maze behind the Faena Hotel, called “Maze: Journey Through the Algorithmic Self.”

Noah Horowitz: “Into the City of Miami Beach and throughout Greater Miami, this week has become the apex moment of the American cultural calendar.”

At Art Basel, rules are meant to be broken … except for one: don’t call it Art BAY-sel.

Noah Horowitz: “Art is about creativity, innovation and challenging us to think about the world and our relationships in new ways.”

Tickets for Art Basel for Friday, Saturday and Sunday start at $75. That gets you in at noon and out at 4 p.m. For $95, you can get in an hour early, at 11 a.m. For more details, click here.

