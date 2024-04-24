Rivalries between co-workers are nothing new. But when they happen in Hollywood, the world is watching and Tuesday night on FOX, we’re looking back at one of the biggest.

Sylvester Stallone: “As soon as i saw him, it was like bang! Two alphas hitting.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “This is the beginning of a battle.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “You killed 28 people in a movie, I killed 32.”

Harvey Levin: “Body count matters?”

Sylvester Stallone: We started something that i don’t think exists anymore.”

It’s the clash of the titans. Okay, okay. It’s more of a nice sit down and they’re not fighting!

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are sitting down for a new special on FOX, talking about how their old rivalry turned into a lifelong friendship.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin is breaking it all down for DECO.

Harvey Levin: “They were both so big, no one was in their league. But neither could abide by the other. They wanted to torpedo the other’s careers and they get into the craziness of things they did to each other to tank them.”

Some of that crazy stuff includes Arnold tricking Sly into making the film: “Stop or My Mom Sill Shoot” which totally bombed! Thankfully the bad blood is far behind them, and the former Planet Hollywood partners now consider themselves brothers.

You can watch the Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons TMZ special on Tuesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7 after Deco Drive.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.