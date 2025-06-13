Our favorite spy-dad, “Luke Banner”, is back on Netflix.

Season 2 of “Fubar”, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is out now.

Before the new season premiered, Deco sat down with the cast to talk all things spy, and what it costs bringing the show to Miami.

Fubar: “I told you… I’m back.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is fulfilled a promise.

The actor has returned for another round of action in season two of the father-daughter spy series, “Fubar”.

At 77, the former body builder still makes busting bad guys look like a breeze. But, Arnold told Deco, it’s more to it than meets the eye.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “I mean there is 20 different punches to remember, the timing to remember, the blocking to remember so you don’t get kicked in the face.”

And that’s just half the battle.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “And, sometimes, the circumstances make it even more tough, because you shooting at night and it’s freezing cold but the scene says you have to have a short sleeve shirt on.”

We may know a way to get around the cold… film season three in SoFlo!

To test our theory, we asked the rest of the cast what a tropical twist in the 305 might look like.

Fortune Feimster: “Well we would dress some what similar to what I have on.”

Travis Van Winkle: “Yes, she’s got the style set for us.”

Fortune Feimster: “So, I think we would be in some fun outfits for sure.”

Travis Van Winkle: “I think there are raves involved and a lot of baby oil.”

Milan Carter: “Baby oil!?! Whoa.”

Travis Van Winkle: “I meant for tanning!”

Fortune Feimster: “Yeah, for sure, some Magic Mike moments.”

Milan Carter: “We won’t be going to Star Island! That’s what we won’t do!”

Monica Barbaro says she already has a plan for a Miami mission.

Monica Barbaro: “I love salsa dancing, so I’ll try to orchestrate some kind of scene, work around that. It’s just me going on vacation to Miami, basically.”

And speaking of dancing, in this new season, Arnold gets to tango with a new enemy, action legend Carrie-Ann Moss, who admits to being a little rusty on the dance floor.

Carrie-Ann Moss: “You know, the dancing, I couldn’t remember the next step. You’re kind of stepping on your feet. You know you’re not there but because I’ve done it before. That kicks in mentally.”

