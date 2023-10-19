The color of the summer was Barbie pink, and even though we’re officially in fall, rosy hues are still hot, so in honor or Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s time to think pink.

The Arlo in Wynwood has four rose-colored drinks that’ll get you feeling good inside and out.

Rachel McAdams (as Regina George): “So we’ll see you tomorrow.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith): “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

You might wear pink on Wednesdays, but for the rest of October, you’re going to be drinking pink at the Arlo Wynwood.

Brooke Gramer, Arlo Wynwood: “Arlo Wynwood will be dedicating a few cocktails and a glass of rosé where 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.”

So, for the rest of the month, the part of the proceeds from the four drinks are going to go to supporting a good cause.

Brooke Gramer: “There’s going to be a new special cocktail called the Pink Panther, our classic Inca Orchid, a glass of rosé and then also a gin sour.”

Did someone say Pink Panther?

Brooke Gramer: “New this month is the Pink Panther, which is a strawberry-blended infused vodka cocktail. It’s on the sweeter side because it has strawberry purée and condensed milk.”

Or how about a rosy take on a gin sour?

Brooke Gramer: “We’re having a little spin on our gin sour. We’re going to make it with a splash of aperol to give it that pretty pink color.”

Raisa Negrete: “The gin sour was delicious, very vibrant and a little, like, tangy. I think it is absolutely amazing and so heartwarming to be a part of somewhat helping. I know it’s not the biggest part, but it’s something.”

Elle Woods got it right when she said:

Reese Witherspoon (as Elle Woods): “Whoever said orange was the new pink is seriously disturbed.”

Brooke Gramer: “We couldn’t think of a more creative way to raise awareness for such an important cause than to bring some classic takes and some new cocktails into Higher Ground and MaryGold’s [Florida Brasserie]. It’s a great way for the Arlo to give back to our local community.”

