Imagine reliving your childhood: Scavenger hunts and a lot of candy, but think less candy and more alcohol.

Arlo Wynwood and Wynwood Pride are bringing back their iconic adult easter egg hunt. Did I mention adults only? So, get excited because the Deco peeps went to check it out!

Remember easter egg hunts as a kid? Well, forget that. In Wynwood, they do easter their way: Drag, drinks, DJs, and prizes.

Nicholas Siracusa, egg-spert: “Arlo Wynwood and Higher Ground are partnering with Wynwood Pride and we are throwing an adult easter egg hunt and party this coming Saturday.”

This is the “Beats and Treats Adult Easter Party” and it’s gonna be so wild, the easter bunny might call in sick the next day.

Nicholas Siracusa: “We’ll have a DJ, entertainment and some great prizes and just trying to get in the spirit of easter.”

The cocktails will be replacing the candy and the food? Well, that’s just plain good food.

Nicholas Siracusa: “I know we have a couple, especially cocktails that we’re featuring. We’re still finalizing some of those, but there are going to be some fun names and craft cocktails that we will have specials on. We’ll also have many food items. So we offer an all-day menu from savory, sweet buns to my favorite flatbreads.”

This egg-cellent event is hosted by Miami’s own FKA Twink.

FKA Twink, egg-stra special easter: “I’m gonna be showcasing, just being a silly little rabbit with all my friends and all the gays and everyone that decides to come. We’re just gonna be having fun, having drinks. It’s really a party at the end of the day.”

Hiding in those colorful eggs? VIP treats such as drum roll, please!

A luxe weekend escape for free.

FKA Twink: “If you get the golden egg mama, yes this is like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — if you get the golden egg, you can get a two-night stay at the Arlo.”

Oh, oh, oh! And I almost forgot, FKA Twink’s got a message for our Deco audience.

FKA Twink: “Don’t forget to stay fabulous, stay posh, and that you’re always gonna have a good time with a drag queen and you honestly don’t wanna miss it, because it’s gonna be tons of fun.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Beats & Treats: Adult Easter Party

Apr 19.

4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

https://arlohotels.com/wynwood/

