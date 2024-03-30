Tucked away in Wynwood is an egg-cellent party. A grown-up Easter egg hunt is happening at Arlo Hotel in partnership with Wynwood pride. So grab some bunny ears, pop a carrot in your mouth and hop ’til you drop.

Daniel Radcliffe (as Harry): “Do you want me to open it?”

Kids: “Yeah!”

Cracking open a golden egg with Harry Potter may not be fun.

But for Easter…

FKA TWINK, drag queen: “Honey, Easter is all about getting my eggs cracked.”

Finding this shiny oval prize at Arlo, Wynwood’s adult Easter party, will make you hop.

FKA TWINK: “Ready to hop. If you’re ready to hop, say raww! It goes like this.”

[FKA TWINK hops, then laughs.]

Brightly leading this free event is…

Brooke Grammer, director of marketing: “We have a very special host, we’re partnering with Wynwood Pride. FKA TWINK is going to be our drag queen host for the event.”

FKA TWINK: “Right now we’re giving glowy, Miami, sunny, bronze, goddess, Easter bunny. She has risen!”

Bunny Beats & Hidden Treats is going down at Higher Ground on Saturday.

Brooke Grammer: “Bunny Beats is just a fun way to say we’ll have a DJ spinning beats all day, from 4 to 7 p.m. We’re decorating the whole indoor-outdoor courtyard space. We’ll also have candy and surprises in each of the colorful eggs that are going to be hidden all around the space, along with the golden egg.”

Only one lucky winner will score this precious egg.

FKA TWINK “Guess what’s in the egg? Everybody say what?”

Crowd: “What?”

FKA TWINK: “We’re gonna have an overnight stay here at the Arlo Hotel, honey. Everybody say wooo!”

Crowd: “Wooo!”

But if you don’t win the one-night stay at the Arlo. Don’t worry, the Easter Bunny will make sure everybody’s a winner, thanks to the color-coded grown-up gifts.

Brooke Grammer: “So you’ll find complimentary glasses of rosé. You’ll have your choice of beverage, or you’ll have a free slice of pizza. Dinner at Marigold’s, which is a beautiful restaurant in our lobby. We’re going to be casually hiding them and putting them out throughout the day, so don’t worry about what time you’ll arrive that you’ll miss out.”

FKA TWINK: “Everybody’s just gonna feel the fantasy, feel the Easter vibes. We can expect many prizes, lots of liquor and lots of fun. At the end of the day, it’s Easter, and it’s an adult event, so we’re all here to just have an amazing time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Easter Eggstravaganza: Bunny Beats & Hidden Treats

Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Higher Ground

Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Court

Miami, FL 33127

arlohotels.com/happening/easter-eggstravaganza-bunny-beats-hidden-treats



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.