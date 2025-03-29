Come aboard the coolest way to sit above the waves. This floating mansion is an instant party. Deco’s Alex Miranda shows you how to set sail in style with ARKHAUS Experience.

We all know the joys of being on the water in Miami in your gorgeous boat, but how about being in your signature, first-of-its-kind social club, parked right here in the middle of Biscayne Bay. That’s ARKHAUS. Take a look at how gorgeous this experience can be.

What in the James Bond is this?

Sam Payrovi: “Unlike other vessels which anchor, we actually use spuds, and that’s how we get stabilized. So we don’t rock. Nobody’s going to get sick out here. It’s a very hospitality forward experience.”

ARKHAUS is technically, well, boats, but it feels more like a house on the water. It’s the first multi-vessel social club of its kind in Biscayne Bay, and you’re invited.

ARKHAUS has two 50-foot vessels, with two more coming later this year — two kitchens, two bars…

Looks good. This Adonis.

Alex Miranda: Hi.”

Adonis: “Hey.”

…and 22 places to perch.

Alex Miranda: “Is that Gloria Estefan?”

Sam Payrovi: “It’s really a social club of very cool people and ideas who are coming together. We host some events that we call ‘yacht socials.’ That’s our own community. We charter the vessels out mid-week, daytime. You can actually book time to come out and work.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you really working?”

Guest: “Working hard and hardly working, because to be able to come out here for a few hours, Wi-Fi is great, view is gorgeous, it’s amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s neimanmarcus.com. What are you talking about?”

Sam Payrovi: “That’s booked for two hours, and that’s $75.”

Alex Miranda: “What? Seventy-five dollars for two hours on this baby?”

Sam Payrovi: “Or just lounge and relax.”

Guest: “What’s not to love? You have the ocean, beautiful decor and, I mean, some pretty amazing people I’ve met so far.”

Sam Payrovi: “Evenings, we’ll be having a dinner series partnered with some very notable Miami restaurants. Our first one is coming up with Sereia.”

Cook: “I’ve never been cooking on a boat. You know, something like this.”

Cook: “This is going to be one of the starters for the ARKHAUS dinner. Scallops that are cured with kombu. Then we dress them in a tomato caper purée. You have some Osetra caviar, sea beans and crispy capers on top.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m a little country bumpkin. I don’t have caviar very often, so it’s very special for me.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, so that’s what they’re talking about? Oh, that’s – yeah, that’s some good stuff. Geez.”

Sam Payrovi: “Price range is about $300 to $500 per seat.”

Alex Miranda: “Cheers.”

Guest: “I absolutely loved it. I think the flavor is phenomenal, and the chef did an incredible job.”

Guest: “I could die happy eating this.”

Alex Miranda: “We don’t need another day.”

Guest: “The best tasting rice I’ve ever had in my life.”

Guest: “I absolutely love the octopus. It’s probably some of the best food I’ve had in this past year, so it’s been fantastic.”

Guest: “Period. It is so fire!”

Sam Payrovi: “We want to make it a very fun place.”

This is without a doubt one of the most beautiful sunsets I’ve ever seen in the 305, and that says a lot.

They have a membership, by the way, which you can sign up for, but there’s a waitlist right now.

FOR MORE INFO:

ARKHAUS Off the Grid

Biscayne Bay

Tickets

