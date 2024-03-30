These days, we’ll literally take any opportunity to laugh.

I know I will, at anyone’s expense.

Comedian Aries Spears is coming to South Florida, which means there’s gonna be plenty of chances to bust a gut.

Aries Spears: “Hey, yo, one, two, three and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg takin’ condoms out the door.”

Aries Spears is bringing his unique brand of comedy to Fort Lauderdale’s Parker Playhouse next weekend.

He’s ready to tell you what’s on his mind.

Aries Spears: “I try to stay a little bit topical in terms of what might be going on in the news.”

The funnyman really isn’t worried about being politically correct. He figures folks can make up their own minds about what’s funny.

Aries Spears: “People want to be able to make adult decisions on their own. I think we’re all capable of being able to do that.”

Times change, and so does the stuff he wants to talk about.

But Aries’ style is gonna stay the same. He knows what works, and he’s sticking with it.

Aries Spears: “Growing up as an ’80s baby, and coming from that era, I don’t know how to do anything else but stay true to the formula.”

One thing everybody can agree on: Aries does some dynamite impressions.

His Jay-Z is spot on.

Aries Spears (as Jay-Z): “Hova, homie, I told ya, the game’s over.”

Pushing the envelope comes naturally to Aries Spears. If you make it to his gig, you’re in for one heck of a ride.

Aries Spears: “Dave Chappelle said, ‘You don’t know where the line is in comedy until you cross it,’ George Carlin said, ‘You should know where the line in comedy is and deliberately cross it,’ and then Patrice O’Neal said, ‘Great comedy leaves half the audience laughing and the other half horrified.’ I live by those three credos.”

Aries Spears hits the stage at The Parker Playhouse on Friday, April 5.

FOR MORE INFO:

Aries Spears

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

707 Northeast 8th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

parkerplayhouse.com

