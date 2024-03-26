Ariana Grande says “We Can’t Be Friends,” in her new song of the same name.

But don’t let the title fool you, it’s upbeat, it’s poppy, and is meant to make you happy, even after you break up and are really really sad. And don’t take our word for it, hear it directly from Ari herself!

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “I don’t wanna tiptoe, but I don’t wanna hide.”

Ariana Grande: “We’re shooting a music video today, for “We Can’t Be Friends. The second single from “Eternal Sunshine.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “But I don’t wanna feed this monstrous fire.”

Ariana Grande is stepping into a new story with “We Can’t Be Friends.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “You cling to your papers and pens, Wait until you like me again.”

Her new music video is a take on the Jim Carrey movie, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Jim Carrey (as Joel Barish): “My name is Joel Parish. I am here to erase the emotional core of each of our memories.”

Ariana Grande: “It’s just kind of about erasing the pain and only wanting the best for someone, even if it means not each other.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “But I feel so seen in the night, So for now, it’s only me.”

Ariana tweaked the movie ending a little bit leaving fans with a happier message.

Ariana Grande: “This ending is quite different. Both of the characters end up discontinuing the cycle of their own toxic pattern.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “You got me misunderstood, but at least I look this good. We can’t be friends.”

Chris Breslauer: “It’s all about new beginnings and finding that both people can be happy in the end and it’s not like one person wins in this case.”

Ariana Grande: “And it’s not like one person is wrong or the enemy or anything.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “I’ll wait for your love, I’ll wait for your love, I’ll wait for your love.”

Chris Breslauer: “And this song is so special and it fits the storyline like a glove.”

Ariana Grande (singing “We Can’t Be Friends): “I’ll wait for your love.”

