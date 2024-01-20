Houston, we have a problem! Actually, we don’t … but the astronauts in the new movie “I.S.S.” sure do when war breaks out on the world below them. Deco’s cleared for liftoff with the cast and crew.

John Gallagher Jr. (as Christian Campbell): “The Russians always knock three times. I think it’s just a superstition.”

Pilou Asbæk (as Alexey Pulov): “Welcome!”

It’s all zero-gravity fun, games, and camaraderie.

Costa Ronin (as Nicholai Pulov): “We don’t talk politics. Here we are one.”

Until…

Ariana DeBose (as Dr. Kira Foster) “War has broken out below, and we were told to take the I.S.S. By any means necessary.”

Ariana DeBose is thrust into survival mode in the new sci-fi space thriller “I.S.S.” Talk about being on edge!

Ariana DeBose: “That’s sort of the world we’re living in, too. Some of us are holding our breath, you know what I mean?”

The film takes place inside the International Space Station, where the American and Russian astronauts suddenly find themselves pitted against each other.

Complete chaos in the great unknown? It’s a challenge Ariana fully embraced.

Ariana DeBose: “The way that I approached this was that I knew nothing at all, right? Like, this is so vastly different from anything I’d ever done, anyway. So I had undying faith in this woman right here to sort of lead me through it.”

That woman is director Gabriela Cowperthwaite. She tells Deco she was interested in exploring the importance of human connection in an isolated space.

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “What do you do? You create human bonds. You trust the person in front of you.That’s what we have; we cling to each other. And so, that, I wanted to sort of be this through line throughout the movie.”

The cast may not have shot the film in space, but they definitely had to make it look like they did. Easier said than done!

Ariana DeBose: “I felt like I found I was using every muscle in my body to try and look weightless. Myself and my fellow actors were in harness this whole movie, which is inherently very uncomfortable, but when you think about zero gravity, you have no control.”

One thing Ariana and Gabriela do have control over is supporting other women in film.

Ariana DeBose: “I think women are really showing up and showing out in cinema right now.”

With awards season well underway, we wanted to know about their favorite performances in the past year.

Ariana DeBose: “I was really into “Saltburn.” It was kinda weird, but Rosamund Pike for the win, like, let’s go!”

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “Unbelievable.”

Ariana DeBose: “Unbelievable.”

Ariana DeBose: “Carey Mulligan in ‘Maestro.’ Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy.”

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “Lily Gladstone just took it. Emily Blunt in ‘Oppenheimer.'”

Ariana DeBose: “Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things.'”

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “Which I haven’t seen, either. I gotta get on this.”

Ariana DeBose: “Girl!”

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “I know, it’s ridiculous.”

Ariana DeBose: “We gotta have a watch party.”

Gabriela Cowperthwaite: “We gotta have a watch party.”

Masha Mashkova (as Weronika Vetrov): “We’re evolved species.”

“I.S.S” is now playing in theaters.

