Fall may be known for its cozy vibes, but when it comes to spooky season, it’s all about chills and thrills, and nothing hits the spot in October like a good scary movie. Ariana DeBose is cooking up something sinister in “House of Spoils,” and she’s dishing with Deco all about it.

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “This filet’s about to look so sexy, you’re gonna leave your wife.”

Marton Csokas (as Marcello): “Hell, yeah, that’s how it’s done. Watch and learn.”

Ariana DeBose is cooking up something special in the supernatural horror thriller “House of Spoils.” Or at least, she’s trying to.

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “We have for you squid in risotto.”

[Chef sees a bug scrurrying out of the risotto and unceremoniously smashes a plate.]

The actress plays a chef who’s opening her first restaurant in a fancy remote estate … which turns out to be super haunted.

Ariana DeBose: “It’s giving spook vibes, for real.”

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “The previous owner, you know about her?”

Gabriel Drake (as Alvin): Everyone around her has a witch lady story. I wouldn’t eat anything from her garden.”

You’d think the kitchen turning on you was bad enough, but that’s not the only evil chef has to deal with in the film.

Ariana DeBose: “I think my gateway into her kind of line of thinking was, honestly, what it’s like to work in a toxic work environment and what that does to a woman, specifically.”

In fact, the egos her character encounters in the movie are almost worse than the demonic spirits.

Ariana DeBose: “What woman hasn’t been in some of these situations, where you’re like, ‘Oh, I have to get rid of my softness in order to survive.'”

Some comfort food would probably help the situation, but Chef can’t catch a break in this cursed kitchen.

Arian Moayed (as Andres): “What was that all about?

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “Look, there is something very wrong with this place.”

Arian Moayed (as Andres): “You’re the chef.”

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “Oh, my God.”

As for Ariana’s personal kitchen nightmares…

Ariana DeBose: “I can’t with mold, I can’t with infestation of bugs or rodents in my kitchen. It’s a big old chop, like, that’s a no. You won’t catch me in no streets. No, you will not.”

OK, enough bad juju. We need a nice palate cleanser … like some tea on what a real dinner party at Ariana’s house would look like.

Ariana DeBose: “I’m a whole ambiance kind a gal, so, like, tablescapes, flowers, lighting. Like, all of that contributes to the vibe of an evening for me.”

And when it comes to the menu…

Ariana DeBose: “I love a whipped feta. A whipped feta moment with a good roasted vegetable, but not too roasted, ’cause you still need some of that crunch, and you use that as your chip.”

It’s giving warm, it’s giving autumn.

Ariana DeBose: “Honestly, yes, and it’s fall, so I’m very, like, herbal spooky vibes right now. I’m into it.”

Ariana DeBose (as Chef): “Hope you’re all still hungry.”

“House of Spoils” is now streaming on Prime Video.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.