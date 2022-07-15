Here’s a fun lesson: In Argentina, a gaucho is a cowboy. He’s rough, and he’s rugged. In Miami, Gaucho is the nickname of a new store, and we hope you have some will power, because after seeing their stuff you’re gonna want to shop ’til you drop.

Gaucho-Buenos Aires is heating up the fashion scene.

Scott Mathis: “Gaucho-Buenos Aires is bringing a piece of the Buenos Aires and the Argentinean culture to the world.”

The Argentinean line has been killing it at New York Fashion Week. Fans of the brand were only able to get it online, until now. Lucky for us, they’re in our own backyard.

Scott Mathis: “Miami, we think, is one of the growing hot spots in the world, and we couldn’t be prouder to have our flagship here in the Miami Design District.”

Lucelia Nelles: “The Design District is an epicenter of all fashion, so I think it’s a perfect place to add in something different.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Gaucho had a party, and of course, Deco got an invite.

Lautaro Garcia de la Peña: “Opening here in the Miami Design District also is amazing. It’s like a goal after a lot of work, so we are very happy for that.”

The new store is a one stop shop for all things stylish.

Reagan Lopez: “I think it’s brilliant. It’s just what Miami needs. It brings in a new vibe,. a new energy and I love it.”

Scott Mathis: “We are about leather goods, home goods and some fashion as well, but mainly our name is leather. Argentina is known for it’s vast quality in it’s leather goods.”

Hats off to the cute clothes and awesome accessories.

Scott Mathis: “I love the briefcases. The purses are actually, the women love them as well. We get really high regards on that.”

There’s one thing about the new store that stands out: A not so subtle nod to their cowboy culture vibes.

Lucelia Nelles: “The horse when you first walk in is such a statement. It captures your attention right away and kind of portrays the whole store of gaucho and the honor and integrity that they are trying to bring through from the Argentinean background.”

Scott Mathis: “It is the spirit of Argentina of gaucho combined with the magnificence of Buenos Aires, the city, the Paris of South America.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Gaucho – Buenos Aires

112 NE 41st St., Suite #106

Miami, FL 33137

212-739-7700

