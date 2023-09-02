The long weekend is the perfect time for a little getaway. A vacation might be nice, but you don’t have to leave SoFlo to send your taste buds on a journey. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s always looking like a snack, is here with more.

More like always looking for a snack. You don’t wanna see me when I’m hangry. Thankfully, that’s not a problem any of us will have at the new SoFlo restaurant Chimba, because this place is serving up a fusion of many flavors.

Variety is the spice of life at Chimba in Miami.

Kevin Acosta: “We’re gonna share with you food from Peru, from Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, of course, from Mexico, so it’s gonna be a very, very, very, nice combination.”

Chimba comes to SoFlo all the way from Argentina, and it’s the first in the U.S.

But before we dig in, we’ve gotta play the name game.

Kevin Acosta: “In South America, ‘chimba’ is slang that we can use to refer to something exceptionally good, and that’s what we’re gonna bring here in Chimba. We want to share with all the people our food, our roots, our heritage.”

When it comes to the food, it is all about creative takes on the classics. Like the tiradito.

Kevin Acosta: “It’s not the traditional tiradito, because we’re gonna use red Argentine shrimp. It’s composed with coconut tiger milk. The tiradito also has mango passion fruit relish.”

The kitchen also gets crafty with the birria arepas, which combines the flavors of Venezuela and Mexico.

No, you’re not seeing things. The arepas are actually red because they’re made with beets.

And don’t forget about the empanadas. These are stuffed full of all kinds of yummy ingredients — like shredded meat and even eggs. Now that’s a mouthful!

Mike Grinberg: “I’m from Argentina, so the empanadas to me are always – they always hit home. So these were quite good.”

You’re not getting the full Chimba experience if you’re not saving room for dessert … and this one is especially worth it, because you actually get to play with your food.

Kevin Acosta: “Our pavlova is filled with passion fruit ganache, mango passion fruit relish, and it’s very interactive, because when we bring it to the table, you can break it.”

Brooke Brazelton: “It was so fun! And I feel like it’s so creative and just like spices it up at the end. The food was so amazing! I’m definitely coming back, I’m bringing my friends here.”

Chimba is open from Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

FOR MORE INFO:

Chimba

2830 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

786-590-2314

chimbamiami.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.