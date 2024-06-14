OK, gamers, buckle up. Arcade Cyber Arena wants to level up your competitive experience, especially for those who suffer with OGD — obsessive gaming disorder. This SoFlo premier gaming hub is for PC and console lovers, so take a break, catch a breath and watch, because it’s game on!

To be a real gaming champ, you need your crew to back you up.

Arcade Cyber Arena in Hollywood welcomes all gaming emotions IRL — in real life.

Artem Nesterenko, owner, Arcade Cyber Arena: “It’s all about team spirit, about team play. If you’re playing at home, you’re just sitting at home, no one is there, and you have to order Coca-Cola from DoorDash or whatever. Here, you can order food, drinks and enjoy with your friends. All in your party, playing one game, in one location. It’s cool.”

Gaming options are a plenty inside this gamer’s hangout with 20 computers and PS5S.

Artem Nesterenko: “We have over 3K gigabytes of pre-downloaded games in our PCs, and we have ‘Counter-Strike’ on console. I was picking the best graphic cards, CPUs in the market, so we have high-tier equipment, so you can launch any game on our equipment. Usually, people play ‘Counter-Strike,’ ‘DOTA’ and ‘Fortnite.'”

For tournament lovers, this is the spot.

Artem Nesterenko: “We had a tournament for ‘DOTA 2’ game. It was our last tournament. If you speak about ‘Counter-Strike,’ we already hosted two tournaments. It’s a legendary game. Bad guys versus police, but it’s all about tactic and strategic.”

Want to pull an all-nighter? They provide user comfort.

Artem Nesterenko: “We open [at] 4 p.m., and we work up to 6 in the morning. Yeah, but after midnight, reservations are required. Many people love our chairs due their functions.”

Oleksiy Oliinyk: “At this point, if you’re not able to afford this kind of equipment, you can come here. That’s what I like about this place: team spirit, new connects, new friends, gaming itself and a huge feeling of enjoyment.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Arcade Cyber Arena

1623 S 21st Ave

Hollywood, FL 33020

786-894-7722

arcadecyberarena.com

