Two for one is always a good deal, right? It’s an offer you just cannot refuse.

A SoFlo hotspot is giving foodies the chance to dive into two different worlds by just walking through one door.

When you dine at AQUI Bar & Kitchens, you get the best of both worlds.

Gino Perez-Ferrari: “It has a venue in the outdoor that has three different scratch kitchens surrounding. It also has a beautiful indoor dining experience area with a bar.”

You can hang in the bar, lounge on the patio, or do a bit of both. It’s your call; that’s the point of the place.

Gino Perez-Ferrari: “We decided to become that unique spot where guests could come in, grab a great cocktail, have an amazing dish, have a great experience and just, you know, spend your entire day here.”

Apparently, that plan has worked.

Haley Pews: “I think it brings a sense of community. Everyone here is just so friendly, I feel like the staff here is like family.”

Once you pick your spot to relax, there are three different cuisines waiting for you.

Gino Perez-Ferrari: “Mediterranean inspired by the Persian culture, Asian inspired by Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Thai influences, or the Mexican kitchen, which is heavily influenced by my hometown, Puerto Rico.”

Whether you’re chowing down on falafel, a poke bowl, tacos or some chimichurri chicken wings, you’re gonna definitely need a drink. Not to worry, your thirst will be attended to.

Gino Perez-Ferrari: “The bar has very unique craft cocktails like I’ve seen nowhere else.”

Feast your eyes on the spicy mango margarita, aka The Mimi, the vodka-driven delight they call the Just Peachy, and the caffeine-friendly Espresso-tini.

Gino Perez-Ferrari: “From the moment you walk in to the moment you leave, we’re gonna make sure that you’re taken care of.”

Jeremy Branum: “AQUI is absolutely incredible. The people here are fantastic, the food is amazing, consistent, and the drinks, wow!”

FOR MORE INFO:

AQUI Bar & Kitchens

511 NE 3rd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-401-0450

