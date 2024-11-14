Looking for a creative way to announce if it’s a boy or a girl? How about a big birthday bash? We have a party idea that’ll make a real splash.

Flyboard shows are jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring. And now they’re being combined with a dazzling display of lights and even champagne!

There are water sports…

Oliver Robert: [Buckling shoes]

…and then there’s Aquasport Miami, who specializes in spectacular flyboard shows.

Oliver Robert: “What we’re looking for is the wow.”

Well, you got it. And by the way, flyboards are, you know, those crazy thingamajigs that shoot riders up using pressurized water.

Oliver Robert: “So the flyboard works with the Jet Ski. So all of this water goes out, goes in the hose, and goes directly to the flyboard, what makes you fly.”

Which are just as jaw-dropping, as they are seemingly gravity-defying. And let’s throw mind-blowing in there, too.

Oliver Robert: “We go pretty much around 60, 65 feet in the air.”

Alex Miranda: “And is that scary?”

Oliver Robert: “It is! And it looks way higher than if you were actually on something.”

But these pros know what they’re doing.

Oliver Robert: “The more you train, the more you’re comfortable. And as soon as you are comfortable, you start understanding how this is working.”

Aquasport offers 10 to 15-minute flyboard shows.

Oliver Robert: “We just need water. It could be on the open water, on the lake, in the swimming pool. Forty feet by 40 feet minimum to be able to deliver a really nice show.”

Think birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, et cetera. Day or night. Featuring…

Oliver Robert: “What we call the Superman. We pretty much go as a horizontal, and I wave to anyone who is around here. Spinning with the fireworks, all the way up, and it looks like I’m falling while I’m doing a backflip.”

But performers can also play with the guests, by splashing them and even dancing. And during nighttime shows, they will show off their best moves in a custom LED suit. Plus, there’s a fireworks show! And…

Oliver Robert: “We can come close, pour Champagne. This is the show for a big event.”

Shows start at $2,000.

Oliver Robert: “It depends if it’s daytime or nighttime, and it depends the show we have to deliver.”

Hey, by the way, to book this spectacular show for your party or event, click here.

