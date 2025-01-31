This Valentine’s Day, Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is turning up the love with The Love Ball. They’re serving up a drag-tastic evening of love, laughter and glitter.

Flowers are nice, but Aquaplex is giving you a dinner and a good drag show. Now that’s a twist.

You get to enjoy the ladies on stage while you chow down on a three-course meal. Plus the heartfelt performances are all focused around love.

Velvet Lenore: “All the girls that are working that day are going to be bringing their own flavor. Because our girls here are so talented. They’re over the top. They always come out with the big costumes. The hair, the energy, the acrobats. They just love performing.”

The price is $55 per person, and they have two seating times: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., so go and drag someone with you.

FOR MORE INFO:

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale Show Palace, Restaurant & Bar

1421 E Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334

fladragshow.com

