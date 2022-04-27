Crime and Drama. They always seem to go hand-in-hand in movies and on TV.

And that’s totally the case in “Shining Girls,” Apple TV +’s new series, it’s about a serial killer and a survivor but time seems to be on the bad guy’s side.

Talk about chilling!

Elisabeth Moss is haunted by her past in Apple TV +’s new series, “Shining Girls.”

The actress plays an assault survivor whose reality keeps shifting after a brutal attack.

Elisabeth Moss: “Having to play over, and over the discovery of the reality changing, in small ways and then big ways, and also somebody who, this isn’t the first time this has happened.”

Elisabeth not only stars in the thriller she wears several hats!

Just ask show runner Silka Luisa.

Silka Luisa: “She’s the executive producer, she directed two episodes, she was actually the first collaborator, really after I finished writing the pilot, she’s the first actress we we went to, because it feels like there’s just no one else that could have brought Kirby to life. She’s such a chameleon, you just can’t imagine anyone else in it.”

Elisabeth’s co-star, Wagner Moura, totally agrees.

Wagner Moura: “I wanted to work with her. I think she’s one of the greatest american actors working nowadays.”

Things might always be changing in “Shining Girls.”

But director Michelle MacLaren says there’s a reason behind that.

Michellr MacLauren: “It’s about trauma, and the aftermath of trauma, and the shifting realities are a metaphor for the aftermath of trauma, and I think everybody can relate to that.”

