The Apple TV series “Lucky” is all about a world of hidden identities and dangerous games. Miami native Anya Taylor-Joy plays “Lucky,” who isn’t so lucky after a carefully planned multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Now, she’s on the run, and she’s going to need more than a clever trick to make it out.

Even the best-laid plans can go wrong, and that’s exactly what happens in the new Apple TV series “Lucky”.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays a con artist hiding from the FBI and her ruthless crime boss after a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways.

Anya Taylor-Joy: “I love a good con movie. I love the ones that have been smart and sexy and kind of George Clooney-ed in a beautiful way.”

But don’t expect another glamorous heist story. This one asks the question: what happens after the con?

Anya Taylor-Joy: “What I was intrigued about in Lucky is this really shows the other side of that coin, like what is it actually like to not be able to form any real attachments, to always feel like the other shoe is going to drop, to be the bad in every situation that you find yourself in.”

Pulling off the perfect con is fun to watch.

Drew Starkey: “I’m such a fan of the kind of con franchise as well, that kind of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ feel.

But living with it? Not so much.

Her co-star Drew Starkey says this isn’t all fast cars and easy money. It’s also about what these choices cost.

Drew Starkey: “This really shows the underbelly of it in a way, and then it shows the toll that it can take on your loved ones and people that you care about.”

While Anya’s character is brilliant and dangerous, she is also carrying some serious baggage.

Jonathan Tropper: “It was about, you know, writing something worthy of this character, making sure she’s always the smartest person in the room, but also the most damaged.”

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