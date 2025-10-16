If you’ve been on South Florida foodie social media lately, you’ve heard about Apocalypse Barbecue. It’s so good. The new Kendall hotspot has gotten so popular, people are waiting hours to get in. I hope they have chairs. Deco’s Alex Miranda is a journalist, though, remember? So he got to skip the line.

Don’t forget that I am doing journalism when I do this stuff, I think, or something like that. Now, I would wait in that line, though, in a heartbeat, because this is the end of the world for their competition.

Apocalypse Barbecue is serving up heaven on a plate… or your fingers.

Meat lovers, prepare to drool.

Alex Miranda: “It literally looks like a velociraptor. Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”

Jeff Bud: “I mean, no, no, no, that’s a dinosaur. Straight up.”

Because Apocalypse Barbecue in Kendall is not just worth the hype.

Jeff Bud: “The crazy wait, it does tend to go sometimes an hour and a half, like on a Saturday.”

It’s finger-licking, thirst-quenching, loosen that belt buckle and take a nap when you get home, good.

Jeff Bud: “Food cooking is low and slow all the way through.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re coming right off.”

Jeff Bud: “We put our meat on the smokers and we just let them run our briskets there for sometimes 16 hours. And then you end up with this like super soft, super delicious, perfectly tender bite.”

Alex Miranda: “That brisket is going to change your life. If you’re a brisket lover. I mean, it’s like I’m emotional.”

Jeff Bud: “Our ribs are going for six to eight hours.”

Jeff Bud: “Salud.”

Alex Miranda: “Salud.”

Alex Miranda [bites into food]: “Oh my God.”

Jeff Bud, a cancer survivor, is living his dream at Apocalypse, where Texas cooking meets Miami flavor.

Jeff Bud: “I’m a Miami guy, born and raised here in Dade County, and I’ve always loved my city. And so I do everything I can to Miami fire barbecue. We made a cafecito rub for our ribs.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I can taste the cafecito.

Jeff Bud: “Right?”

Alex Miranda: “That is phenomenal.”

Jeff Bud: “It’s amazing.”

Jeff Bud: “We amped that up a little bit by putting colada in our barbecue sauce.”

Alex Miranda: “Next.”

Jeff Bud: “We got our pineapple piggies. It’s a beautiful pork belly. We smoke it all the way through, and then we toss it in a Jupiña-based glaze because Jupiña is one of Miami’s favorite sodas; we use some good stuff.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh my god!”

Jeff Bud: “That happens.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, that is a good sign. Wow. Literally just oh, fell apart. So it is beautiful.”

Jeff Bud: “And you can see all the layers of flavor.”

[Alex eating]

Alex Miranda: “What the [expletive]. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful?”

Jeff Bud: “It’s a work of art. Literally every bite.”

[Alex asks for a napkin]

Jeff Bud: “Hook it up. Yeah, I got you.”

[Jeff cleans Alex’s mouth with a napkin]

Jeff Bud: “There you go.”

Jeff Bud: “And we smoke these beautiful, big brontosaurus ribs. They’re 100% Grade A beef. It’s Certified Angus all the way through.”

Jeff Bud: “Ooh!”

Jeff Bud: “And then what you’re getting right there is just all those juices. All that meat just bursting…”

Jeff Bud: “…buttery, fatty goodness that’s just rendered inside of it in every bite.”

Jeff Bud: “And for comparison…”

Alex Miranda: “So tender, delicious, and so hefty.”

Jeff Bud: “Falling apart.”

[Alex hangs the rib up, and the meat falls apart]

Jeff Bud: “There you go!”

Alex Miranda: “Guys. What?”

Jeff Bud: “And boom, there you go. Right off the bone.”

Jeff Bud: “I think the line comes from really good barbecue. But on top of that, really good quality experience.”

Alex Miranda: “Cheers to all the success and cheers to this incredible platter. And I’m gonna take a nap after I have this taco. But before then…”

Jeff Bud: “Salud.”

Alex Miranda: “Salud.”

Oh my god, it was so good. It was so worth the hype. Which doesn’t always turn out that way. Right?

Jeff says if you want to wait a shorter line or maybe not a line at all, try to plan your trip on a weekday and order their famous chocolate cookie!

FOR MORE INFO:

Apocalypse Barbecue

8695 SW 124th Ave., Miami, FL 33183

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.