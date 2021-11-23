2001 feels like forever ago, but the events of that year are unforgettable. A new season of the Netflix series “The Hot Zone” premieres this holiday weekend.

Around here “The Hot Zone” is wherever Alex Miranda is.

You don’t need a DeLorean to go back in time. You just gotta watch “The Hot Zone: Anthrax.”

The second season of the show stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, but their real starring role is dishing with Deco about the show.

Talk about a blast from the past!

National Geographic’s anthology series “The Hot Zone” is back, and Season 2 is all about the 2001 anthrax attacks.

Daniel Dae Kim stars as the FBI agent at the center of the investigation.

Daniel Dae Kim: “I’m playing someone who is an amalgamation of many different FBI agents who worked on this case for over six years.”

Tony Goldwyn, on the other hand, plays Bruce Ivins, the real-life microbiologist who became part of the massive manhunt.

The actor says he hardly recognized himself by the time the wardrobe and makeup teams were done with him.

Tony Goldwyn: “I sort of transformed, had to grow a mustache, but then, when you first put on the clothes and you do your hair the right way, and see yourself in the mustache and the glasses, it really was quite shocking.”

Because the series does take place 20 years ago, the show went above and beyond to make sure the sets felt super authentic.

Tony Goldwyn: “For me it was fascinating to go back 20 years in time, because in one sense, it doesn’t seem like that long ago, but we’ve been through so much.”

Daniel Dae Kim: “I’d forgotten little things, like there was no social media back then, and we were using cellphones that weren’t smartphones.”

Both Daniel and Tony’s characters have science backgrounds on the show.

But were either of these guys actually good at it when they were in school?

Tony Goldwyn: “Nope. Maybe, Daniel, you were. I don’t know.”

Daniel Dae Kim: “You know, I have to say, I really did like biology and anatomy. Those two sciences I really liked, but chemistry, phsyics…”

“The Hot Zone: Anthrax” premieres Sunday on National Geographic. Two episodes will be dropping each night through Tuesday. You can also stream the series on Hulu.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.