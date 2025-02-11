The red, white, and blue avenger has returned! Captain America is back with “Brave New World” and a brave new Captain America. Anthony Mackie and Miami native Danny Ramirez sat down with Deco and dropped the deets on the superhero epic.

The wait is over. “Captain America: Brave New World” stars Anthony Mackie as the captain and Danny Ramirez as the falcon. The fact that his character, Sam Wilson, is now Captain America amazes Anthony.

Anthony Mackie: “The growth of this character and the arc that he’s been able to go on over these first nine films—actors never get that opportunity or that experience.”

He knew the world would be watching when he replaced the man who came before him.

Taking over the role of the legendary hero didn’t happen overnight and that’s a good thing.

Anthony Mackie: “I’ve been able to feed tidbits of information and knowledge and background into the character movie by movie to get him to the point that you see him at now as Captain America. I had the great opportunity of being able to get in early and talk about those pivotal moments in Sam Wilson’s career and arc over the course of the film and what that meant coming into this movie being opposite to Harrison Ford and fighting Red Hulk.”

Fighting alongside Captain America is Danny Ramirez as the Falcon, a.k.a. Joaquin Torres.

Danny’s first taste of the character came during the Disney+ series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Making the jump from TV series to the big screen allowed Danny to dive deep into the role he’s playing.

Danny Ramirez, Getting to Know You: “I had a massive growth spurt not just height-wise but also from the TV show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ to ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ where I got to get way more intimate with my character Joaquin Torres.”

Starring in the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a trip. But being on Deco Drive is blowing this local boy’s mind.

Danny Ramirez: “It’s wild, man, it’s wild. I mean, yeah, growing up and hearing the music and seeing Deco, yeah, it feels good.”

