The famous and fashionable came together to celebrate Rihanna’s sexy lingerie in Los Angeles. Ooh la la!

The fourth year of the Savage X Fenty show was a mystical event, with top models, musicians and movie stars wearing Rihanna’s creations as they slithered through a world of self surrender.

It’s gonna be savage. Don’t expect to see a runway at this year’s Savage X Fenty show because it’s happening inside a forest.

It’s a magical setting, but it’s still getting upstaged by the sexy lingerie!

Rihanna’s tantalizing your fashion taste buds with her latest collection with help from a few A-list celebs like actor Johnny Depp.

He’s walking during the show’s star moments — fully dressed, sigh!

Model Cara Delevingne — yep, skin is definitely in, and actress Taraji P. Henson, who’s strutting her stuff to a funky beat.

The stars who aren’t modeling will be singing, including R&B star Maxwell, Brazilian entertainer Anitta and Nigerian hottie Burna Boy. Talk about world wide entertainment.

Riri’s new designs are all about animal attraction matched with popping colors.

Think pink and yellow.

If that doesn’t tempt you to buy her stuff, maybe being a part of the boundary-pushing fashion experience will.

Happy shopping!

The Savage X Fenty show airs Nov. 8. on Amazon.

