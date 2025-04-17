Hold on to your paddles, Miami! The Black Belt Paddler Challenge is making waves again, and this year, they’re teaming up with the very first Heiva Miami. It’s a splash of culture, games and dance showcase that’ll make you hula your heart out.

The Polynesian culture is more than just hula dancing. It’s heavy on games too … especially at the very first Heiva in the 305.

Monica Diaz: “What does Heiva mean? It’s a celebration of life, and that’s what we want to bring, a different perspective for families.”

This is a free, all-day event at the Miami Marine Stadium, and it’s filled with family-friendly events.

Monica Diaz: “We have the Tahitian drumming and the Ori Tahiti dance, which is different from the hula, because you shake your hips really fast.”

Monica Diaz: “We are so excited about the Tu’aro Ma’ohi, which are the ancestral games, and these games this year, we’re highlighting the stone lifting.”

But after you raise the rock…

André Souza: “The next step is, you have to release one of the hands to put it in the bottom. because the whole goal is to put this stone. not here, but you have to put in your elbow.”

OK, show us!

Well, the real deal is around 300 pounds.

Fruit-carrying race and beach wrestling will also be on deck, plus, the long or short course of the Black Belt Paddler Challenge.

André Souza: “It’s like a canoe, like a kayak or a surf ski, but it has an ama, where you have that stabilization in one side. The other side, no.”

This year, they are opening it up to stand-up paddle board also.

André Souza: “Jiu-jitsu background, so no rules in this race. If you have a different watercraft, and you want to draft someone, and you’re fast enough, do it.”

Moana’s coming with a meet and greet in the afternoon and, of course, food, including authentic Hawaiian shaved ice from Davie’s own Sweet Aloha.

Jimmy Anderson: “We actually make our own ice block, and we finely shave the ice off of the block into a cup, hand-crafted, into a specific shape, and then we add the syrup and any other toppings on top, and we even add ice cream at the bottom if somebody wants it Hawaiian style.”

Registration is still open.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Hevia Miami 2025

Saturday, April 19

Miami Marine Stadium

3501 Rickenbacker Cswy

Miami, FL 33149

website

