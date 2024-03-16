How well do you know your family? A new mystery series on Peacock explores the secrets we hide from those we love most.

Alison Brie (as Amy Delaney): “Happy retirement, Mom and Dad.”

Conor Merrigan Turner (as Logan Delaney): “We love you!”

Everything is not what it seems in Peacock’s newest drama, “Apples Never Fall.”

Annette Bening (as Joy Delaney): “You can spend a lifetime with someone as a wife or as a mother, but you can never really know who they are.”

Joy and Stan Delaney are set to enjoy their golden years, after selling their respected South Florida tennis academy, but their idyllic life is quickly disrupted.

Essie Randles (as Brooke Delaney): “Something bad has happened to Mom. I’ve left five messages. If she’s not returning our calls or texts, it’s because she can’t.”

Officer on TV: “Joy Delaney, mother of four, has gone missing.”

The list of suspects includes her husband. Of course.

Alex McTavish (as reporter): “Stan Delaney, did you kill your wife?”

Her children. I knew it.

Jake Lacy (as Troy Delaney): “You think we’re, like, this big, happy family?”

And a young woman who mysteriously entered their lives and then disappeared. Of course.

Conor Merrigan Turner (as Logan Delaney): “I said to my parents, ‘Don’t trust her.’ They wouldn’t listen.”

Star Annette Bening says there’s more to her character than meets the eye.

Annette Bening: “There’s a lot of secrets, and that has led to a kind of festering under the surface, that it sort of leads us to this moment that we find ourselves in as a family.”

Essie Randles (as Brooke Delaney): “You are an emotional chaos sinkhole, Amy, and I’m sick of it!”

Annette Bening: “That’s why I jumped in, because I thought, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a delicious bit of storytelling that has some edge to it, but it is also kind of satisfying.'”

Sam Neill plays the family patriarch.

Sam Neill: “He’s an alarming character. He has been known to have tendencies of a bully, but he loves his family ferociously.”

Annette Bening (as Joy Delaney): “Secrets can poison any family, and what you don’t know can hurt you.”

“Apples Never Fall” is now streaming on Peacock.

