Suit up, SoFlo. A fashion line from South America has branched out into the world of swimwear. The new designs are good for the planet. In fact, being sustainable has never looked so sexy.

Cece Feinberg: “Anicy Manuguian is a Chilean apparel brand that has ready to wear couture and bridal.”

But now life’s about to get beachy for the clothing line.

Cece Feinberg: “This season we are launching our first swimwear collection.”

Deco got a first look over at the Novotel Miami Brickell Hotel.

Cece Feinberg: “Every item is completely, 100% made with natural fibers. We use pima cotton, baby alpaca, and a vegetable viscose. Everything is completely sustainable.”

Eco-friendly. That makes Anicy Manuguian a perfect fit for the Flying Solo Swim Week event that kicks off on Monday.

Elizabeth Solomeina: “We’re having a large-scale runway show. We have a lot of sustainable designers that we showcase, and sustainability goes not only towards material where, especially in swimwear, designers do recyclable and upcycled materials.”

Materials like knitwear.

Cece Feinberg: “Crochet is such a hot trend right now that it really made sense to take it up a notch and really elevate it into beachwear.”

Slip into a pair of boy shorts, or play peek-a-boo with a cover-up, because the whole point of wearing one is to keep some parts of your body a secret.

But I’m so bad at keeping secrets!

Cece Feinberg: “Every item is handmade, hand-dyed. Every piece is embellished and embroidered, so you really could wear it on a boat, at a cabana, having Champagne. It’s a wonderful, unique collection, and each piece is like a piece of art.”

You can attend the Anicy Manuguian show for free!

FOR MORE INFO:

Anicy Manuguian

anicymanuguian.com/en

Flying Solo Swim Week

flyingsolofashionweek.com/press-pass





Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.