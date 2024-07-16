They say teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s definitely the case with the University of Miami and Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on South Beach. Both are trying to bring coral reefs back to life, and you are invited to join, too.

So bring your bathing suits, sunglasses and even beer because learning can be fun, as long as it takes place on a boat.

Who doesn’t love a good boat day? [Cue crickets.]

That’s what I thought. But how about an edu-taining one?

Dalton Hesley, University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science: “You get a chance to meet our team, learn about this, and then enjoy the beauty of coral reefs.”

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on South Beach now offers a half-day outing to their very own Angler’s Reef.

Lizmary Marquis, Kimpton Angler’s Hotel: “We adopted the reef back in 2018. Because, you know, visitors come to Miami for the sun, the beach, our beautiful waters that surround us. And we all have the responsibility to protect it.”

Where, in partnership with the Rescue and Reef Program at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School, they’re helping to bring our seas back to life.

Alex Miranda: “Dalton, it’s so quiet.”

Dalton Hesley: “It really is.”

Alex Miranda: “Is that why you like coming out here?”

Dalton Hesley: “Yeah. Lake Atlantic we call it on days like today, because it’s perfect.”

You know, for Nemo, his friends, our seafood … and that all-important first line of defense against storms.

Dalton Hesley: “We’ve been at this for almost two decades now. And so we’re working with over a dozen different coral species, growing them by the thousands.”

It’s basically underwear farming.

Dalton Hesley: “These are our coral nursery trees, aptly named. And you can see we just hang pieces of coral from them like an ornament.”

Using PVC pipe and fishing line.

Dalton Hesley: “And so, over time, this little fragment would be about the size of a basketball. You then fragment them into more pieces, and that’ll actually ramp up their growth. So you can see how we can turn 100 into 200 into 2,000.”

Just enjoy the ride, or…

Lizmary Marquis: “Bring your bathing suit. Deco Divers also provides you with all your snorkeling gear.”

Alex Miranda (muffled): “How do I look?”

Captain Annie: “Huh?”

Alex Miranda (muffled): “How do I look?”

Captain Annie: “Huh?”

Alex Miranda (muffled): “How do I look?!”

Lizmary Marquis: “Also, if you want to dive, they do have gear for that as well.”

About 25 feet down. And boy, saving the world makes you realize how hungry you are.

Lizmary Marquis: “The hotel can provide you with chef-curated lunch boxes if you’re looking to have lunch out on the boat.”

Divers: “Alex! Where did you go?!”

Alex Miranda: “To lunch.”

And, well, let’s cut to the chase, captain.

Alex Miranda: “I do have an important question for you. Can we bring beer?”

Captain Annie: “Absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “You answered that really fast.”

Captain Annie: “Yeah, I did.”

Excursions depart from the Miami Beach Marina.

Lizmary Marquis: “The package starts at $1,500. Again, it’s recommended for groups, anywhere from two to 10 people.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel

660 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL, 33139

anglershotelmiami.com



