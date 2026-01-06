If you love entertainment that pushes the limits. The paranormal cirque blends thrills, suspense, and unexpected twists, and it’s all taking place under one tent, right here in SoFlo. Let’s check it out!

This is not just any show. This is “Paranormal Cirque,” where acrobatics, illusionists, and all the elements of a circus meet pure Nightmare.

The big top is setting up at Miramar Regional Park, turning a normal night out into something way more unhinged.

Steve Copeland: “Paranormal Cirque is an R-rated horror circus, it’s rated R because there’s lots of bad language, sexual humor, simulated horror violence. “

That means, teens need a chaperone, and kids under 13 are a hard no. Expect dark humor, flashing lights, flying acts, strange characters, and surprises around every turn. This is not a sit-back-and-relax kind of night.

Steve Copeland: “The unit that is coming to Miramar is ‘Paranormal Cirque 4.’ That’s our newest show for the Paranormal Cirque franchise. It’s titled ‘Nightmare.’ You’re gonna see a completely different performance, a completely different cast of characters. So you definitely wanna come check it out!”

That is … If you’re brave.

Steve Copeland: “You also get a haunt attraction pre-show that begins one hour before show time. So you get two hours of Vegas-quality R-rated horror circus entertainment, and you get a walk-through haunted house beforehand.”

Yikes. Enter at your own risk.

Paranormal Cirque — step inside if you dare. The event runs from Jan. 9th through the 19th in Miramar Regional Park.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paranormal Cirque

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33027

Tickets and Website

