If you follow the yellow brick road, you don’t have to wait for Wicked. A new adventure can whisk you away to the land of Oz, without you clicking your heels to get there. Alex Miranda joins us from somewhere over the rainbow.

The Wizard of Oz is the one thing that unites the young, the old and the middle age. We found one place where you can truly immerse yourself in the story of Oz.

Forget the Wizard of Oz. How about the Wizard of Wynwood?

Ebu Turhan: “For example. They are…”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, there’s Oz.”

Ebu Turhan: “Yeah, they are talking with them.”

Alex Miranda: “So now we’re the Emerald City.”

Ebu Turhan: “Yeah, exactly!”

Meet him for yourself at Oz Immersive.

Alex Miranda: “So then you tell me, what would you want from the great and powerful Oz in real life?”

Ebu Turhan: “That we [want to be] successful.”

I’d ask for bigger muscles, but you know, to each his own.

Inside ArtXSpace.

Ebu Turhan: “Kids can see the art technology and what is immersive 360 video mapping, because it’s good for their imagination. We trigger their creativity, actually. So that’s why they feel they’re part of this experience. They are one of the characters during the show.”

With almost 3,000 square feet in this room, 42 projectors on the ceiling and over 8K resolution.

Alex Miranda: “Toto, I don’t think we’re in 1939 anymore.”

Alex Miranda: “The kids, you know, they love it, but also the parents of the kids are gonna love it too, right? Because everybody loves the Wizard of Oz and now, with the Wicked movies out, you know, people have fallen in love with it all over again.”

Ebu Turhan: “First of all, you really disconnected And the first time when you experience the cartoon 360, you’re in the middle of this room, and you enjoy every part of the wall, something happened so they can enjoy with their partners, or they can come with just friends. Young couples, they come and just watch the cartoon here.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s about 30 minutes, you’re saying?”

Ebu Turhan: “It’s about 30 minutes.”

Alex Miranda: “And so is it a sum up of the story of Oz?”

Ebu Turhan: “Actually, yes. We try to figure out the very important parts. They are talking and you listen to them like you are experiencing a movie.”

Imagine the possibilities.

Alex Miranda: “But there’s so much else you can do with this technology, and you all are doing that with wellness. So tell me how that’s being incorporated?”

Ebu Turhan: “Exactly! So every Tuesday, 7 p.m. we have different wellness events. So who is into Bradford, they can come, who is into sound meditation, they can come. Any Tuesday, they can catch something in here.”

Ebu Turhan: “For the kids, $20 and adults, $25. For wellness, each week is different, but it starts from $35.”

Florida residents can receive a discount on the tickets.

FOR MORE INFO:

OZ Immersive Experience

ARTXSPACE – 301 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127.

12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Website



