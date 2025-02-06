Amy Schumer is back in a new romantic comedy on Netflix. She plays a woman whose best friend gets pregnant, which is great … except she wants to be pregnant. Now, a man who loves a good uterine contraction, Alex Miranda, has more.

We’ve all been there — wanting something our friend has and we don’t — but Amy’s character in “Kinda Pregnant” copes with this in one really creative way … and it gives birth to a whole lot of drama and comedy.

Amy Schumer is pregnant — kinda — and so am I.

Alex Miranda: “I am pregnant.”

Amy Schumer: “Oh, my God. Congrats!”

Alex Miranda: “But fully pregnant, with a 10-out-of-10 review for this movie.”

Amy Schumer and Jillian Bell: “Ahhh!”

In the new Netflix romantic comedy “Kinda Pregnant”…

Alex Miranda: “I haven’t laughed this hard since ‘Bridesmaids.'”

Amy Schumer: “Thank you so much for saying that. Jillian’s in ‘Bridesmaids.'”

Jillian Bell: “For a hair. when Kristen Wiig walks into…”

Amy Schumer:: “Rose Byrne’s baby shower.”

Amy Schumer:: “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God! That’s Jillian!'”

Amy plays Lainey, who’s jealous of her newly expecting best friend, Kate — that’s Jillian Bell — so she starts to wear a fake baby bump.

Amy Schumer: “I put that fake bump on, and it’s like, ‘We’re off to the races. What is going to happen here?’ And that was really fun to play. I love lying. I think it’s so funny when you’re just lying and lying..”

[Alex laughs.]

Amy Schumer: “Yeah, and then, um…”

Jillian Bell: “When you’re caught in a lie, there truly is nothing funnier than trying to save yourself.”

But, with the fake baby bump on, she ends up making friends with actually pregnant Megan, who Brianne Howey plays.

Brianne Howey: “It was a dream come true. I’m absolutely blown away by her. She’s truly inspiring as a working mom.”

Alex Miranda: “What do you wish people knew about what it’s like to be pregnant that maybe people just maybe don’t know?”

Brianne Howey: “It’s so easy to portray these things with a beautiful bow, and that’s not always the reality. Of course, plenty of people have wonderful experiences, but just how scary it is becoming a parent and how it all changes in one second, and it’s not about you anymore.”

Will Forte: “More importantly, like, what is the prospective father going through? I’m kidding, obviously. That’s a joke!”

Alex Forte: “Let’s really focus on the men.”

Will Forte: “Yeah! Right?”

Alex Miranda: “Honestly, we don’t focus on them enough.”

Will Forte: “Finally somebody has said it.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah! High five.”

And then accidentally meets the man of her dreams, Josh!

Alex Miranda: “The scene where Amy is really just mounting you in the garage, I…”

[Will laughs.]

Brianne Howey: “Where I was hoping you were going with this.”

Will Forte: “You just have to trust somebody, and it’s like, I just sit there, like, in my own sex life. I just sit there and let it happen.”

Alex Miranda: “Stop!”

Brianne Howey: “Making the women do all the work!”

Amy Schumer: “If they didn’t already have a crush on Will Forte, they will leave this movie with a crush on Will Forte. I was like, ‘Will is perfect for this.’ But people are like, ‘There can only be one funny person, and then there has to be like one, like, clear hot, but like…”

Jillian Bell: “You both are.”

Amy Schumer: “Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “We’ve all been stuck in a lie that we just cannot get out of.”

Amy Schumer: “I was starting in a new school, and I decided that I was going to have a whole new identity. And so I said, ‘Hi, I’m Amy. I am a bikini model from California.’ And just, like, no one bought it. Like no.”

“Kinda Pregnant” is now streaming on Netflix.

