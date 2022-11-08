Bravo to Bravo, the cable network knows to get the most out of a reality show you gotta bring it to South Florida. It was a smart move basing Bravo’s”Family Karama” right here. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who says he don’t need no man, has the story.

We already know Indian weddings are some of the most beautiful and extravagant around, often with several events. But imagine two best friends planning them at basically the same time. I was stressed out just talking to the cast about it today.

First comes love then comes drama!

Wedding bells, after that — on the Bravo reality series “Family Karma”, based right here in South Florida!

Amrit Kapi: “People will always be like, ‘oh, I didn’t even realize there were that many Indians in Miami’. When we aired out season one, we were the first fully Indian cast on television.”

Season three premiered this past sunday.

So, I met up with stars and husbands Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos at Nathan’s Bar on South Beach, where clearly Nathan is a fan.

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got your own room here now?! This is cool!”

Amrit Kapai: “And you’ll see people kind of looking at you and they’ll look back. Like, wait a second.”

It’s double the “I do” this season, with Amrit and business partner Vishal Parvani…genius.

Alex Miranda: “You didn’t bring any male lingerie for me today, did you?”

Amrit Kapai: “Just the one’s I’m wearing, Alex.”

Alex Miranda: “Let’s see.”

Amrit Kapai: “I’m wearing them right now actually.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God.”

Who are also lifelong best friends…

Amrit Kapai: “He calls it ‘arranged friendships’ because that’s essentially what they were.”

Alex Miranda: “Arranged friendships! Haha I love that.”

Amrit Kapai: “My mom and his mom were best friends, and they were like, ‘OK, now you two have to be best friends.'”

Getting married only four months part! Although, this doesn’t sound promising…

Amrit Kapai: “You’re going to see this beautiful wedding, hopefully take place. Ha”

Say what?

Amrit Kapai: “You’re going to see…Some decisions that were made.”

Alex Miranda: “Some decisions that were made! Oh, my gosh. I need to start using that phrase.”

Later this season, it’ll be Nicholas…

Nicholas Kouchoukos: “I was smitten kitten, love at first sight.”

And Amrit…

Amrit Kapai: “Yeah, I think it might have been his bone structure. Haha and his eyes.”

Or groom-zilla, tying the knot.

Amrit Kapai: “Am I nervous for what’s to come? Absolutely. Haha”

But only after overcoming cultural obstacles, which they did overcome, right?

Amrit Kapai: “Florida candidates make final push as election day approaches: We’re married. Haha!”

Nicholas Kouchoukos: “Yes, we’re married. You can search the Miami-Dade public records!”

So, does being married change the dynamic?

Nicholas Kouchoukos: There’s just a different way that we interact with each other now knowing that we’re bound.

That’s so sweet. But…

Nicholas Kouchoukos: “You leave your pajamas in a pile on the bed every morning.”

Amrit Kapai: “But I fold them and put them away.”

Now that is real relationship drama, playing out on Bravo Sundays at 9 P.M.

Amrit Kapai: “And it was the wedding of our dreams, that’s for sure.”

Nicholas Kouchoukos: “Yeah.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.