If summer was stressful, this is a second chance to get rid of all the kinks and breathe in some relaxing energy.

Âme Spa and Wellness Collective in Aventura wants to give you more — as in more spa time.

Liliana Grajales, Director of Âme Spa & Wellness: “Spa Month was a huge success for us. July went fantastic, August went as well, so we decided to continue to support our local market and extend it.”

This 30,000 square feet of holistic care is giving SoFlo one more month to unwind with heavenly Spa Month deals, because an extension on relaxation is always a good idea.

Liliana Grajales: “As a spa guest with us, you have access to our facilities, which include the Himalayan salt room, the steam room and the cold plunge. Also, you have access to the adults only cascada pool, which is located inside the hotel.”

And when it comes to the treatments, going longer is always better.

Liliana Grajales: “Once you’ve had 80, you want to go more. Eighty minutes of heaven.”

Things can get steamy as you experience all Âme has to offer.

There’s no wrong way to mix up the cycle.

Liliana Grajales: “You can start with the cold plunge and then go into the steam, just to really acclimate your body temperature. And then, if you want to do some relaxing, go into the Himalayan salt room, really breathe in the salt air. It’s really holistic, it’s very nurturing. It helps with the skin and the mindset.”

Once the mind is right, the body is ready for some pampering, like The Perfect Day Package.

Liliana Grajales: “It includes like a mini refresher facial, so it’s a 15-20 minute facial.”

Or a sensory experience…

Liliana Grajales: “The tropical massage, that’s a 50-minute massage. That one smells like vacation.”

Or a glow-up made to scrub your problems away.

Liliana Grajales: “The Restore and Glow is an 80-minute service that incorporates a beautiful scrub that’s done with sugar polish. And then, there’s a nice relaxing Swedish massage, so it’s the best of both worlds. You get to enjoy the a nice relaxing summer glow, as well as a massage.”

Timing is key to rejuvenation.

Liliana Grajales: “You’re really, you know, driving into December, where it’s chaos all over again. So it’s a really a good time to where you can be still and relax, and enjoy your time alone.”

Reservations are required for the September deals.

FOR MORE INFO:

Âme Spa and Wellness Collective

19999 W Country Club Dr

Aventura, FL 33180

305-933-6930

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.