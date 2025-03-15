Jack Quaid plays a guy who can’t feel pain, and then there’s Amber Midthunder, the girl of his dreams. When she gets kidnapped, he’s forced to fight back like never before. Sounds wild, right? Well, those in SoFlo got a head start with watching the film “Novocaine.”

Silverspot Miami hosted an exclusive early screening on Wednesday, and Amber gave us the scoop about the romance on screen. Yup, she came to talk to us, because we’re just that cool!

Amber Midthunder: “The first third of this movie is truly like “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist” rom-com, and that was both filming and watching it. I think my favorite part of the movie, we have like a really – there’s like a really great Nate and Sherry scene in a diner. There’s also really great Nate and Sherry scene, I was just about to list all of them. I just love them together.”

It’s the action, the romance and the ride of your life, all in one film. “Novocaine” is out in theaters now.

