Miami’s always been known for its nightlife, but this next spot takes it deeper into the wild. We’re talking tropical vibes, bold flavors and a party straight out of the jungle. Deco’s stepping inside the hot, new restaurant that’s bringing a whole new adventure to the 305.

In the middle of the Magic City, a jungle has emerged.

Welcome to Amazónico, Miami’s newest hotspot for fine Latin cuisine and partying.

David McIntyre: “We are a multi-sensory experience with live entertainment seven nights a week.”

With live bands, DJs and a wild Amazon vibe, this place is massive, and every corner has its own energy.

David McIntyre: “Amazónico is about 26,000 feet inside and out. You can move from one space to the other very fluidly.”

The fun doesn’t stop at the music.

David McIntyre: “Food is a part of our entertainment here and we prepare a lot of our dishes tableside.”

Like this whole-grilled branzino, a master class of deboning it is done right in front of you!

David McIntyre: “Part of our celebration of the food is the interaction that the whole table has with those dishes. The way that we present them is as important as the flavors themselves.”

Other menu standouts include the guacamole served with sea urchins and plantains and the Hamachi tiradito.

The drinks are just as entertaining.

David McIntyre: “I’d be doing the bar an enormous disservice if I didn’t talk about our signature cocktails. We have the peacock spritz, which is a deliciously fruity and refreshing spritz drink with soda and white wine, and our Monkey Business Cocktail, which is served inside a monkey head.”

The rainforest atmosphere already has guests hooked.

Guest: “The experience here has been wonderful. The food is great, the ambiance is a wonderful place to be. Great service, awesome cocktails.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Amazónico Miami

800 Brickell Ave

Miami, FL 33131

Website

