Amara La Negra has taken the world of hip-hop by storm, and now she is headed to Jamaica along with her co-stars and a few other familiar faces from Season 3 of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.”

With all the big personalities, there’s bound to be drama. Amara sat down with Deco to give us the scoop on the new season.

Amara La Negra (rapping): “Muevete, muevete, muevete, muevete, muevete.”

We know “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Amara La Negra’s got the vocals and the attitude.

Amara La Negra: “Here’s my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen.”

Now she’s bringing that sass to the new season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop.”

The show’s third season brought cast members from Atlanta, New York and Miami to spend time together in island paradise.

Amara La Negra: “The food was bomb, the ambiance was amazing. Jamaicans are so humble and welcoming. The hospitality was amazing. I really enjoyed being in Jamaica, and I can’t wait to go back.”

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

Amara La Negra: “Having some type of misunderstanding with another celebrity, rapper, artist, influencer, etcetera, so it was a little bit different because of personality issues, but I’ll say this: at the end of the day, I really felt the family aspect of it.”

One cast member she was hoping to hang with was none other than Spice.

Spice: “This can make or break me, like, this is a career sabotage, for you to play my demo.”

Amara La Negra: “I admire her so much as a woman, as an entrepreneur, as an artist. I love how she represents her country, her people, her humbleness. We had already spoken on many occasions through social media but never had the possibility of meeting each other and really getting to know each other.”

Through the ups and downs of the season, there was one thing she took away from it all.

Amara La Negra: “Listening to a lot of their stories made me realize how a lot of us are so different but the same, how we’ve gone through similar struggles. When you really get to hear their story, you understand why they are the way that they are.”

The new season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” hits VH1 on Monday.

