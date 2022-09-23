You never know when you’re gonna need the help of a neighbor, especially when she has a skill set that comes in handy when your kid is taken from your home. Allison Janney stars in “Lou.” Here’s your first look at this action thriller.

Ridley Asha Bateman (as Vee): “I’m scared.”

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “Do you want to sleep with me tonight?”

Maybe she should have taken her mom up on the offer.

Ridley Asha Bateman (as Vee): “Mom!”

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “What the hell?”

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “He took my daughter.”

Allison Janney (as Lou): “Hold on. Who did?”

Allison Janney (as Lou): “I have to track him. Stay here. Hey, where are you going?”

Jurnee Smollett (as Hannah): “To find my child!”

Allison Janney (as Lou): “If you slow me down, I will leave you behind.”

It’s Allison Janney to the rescue when her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped in “Lou.”

Lou’s fact-finding methods may be a bit rough, but hey, we’re talking about a missing child here.

Allison Janney (as Lou): “Where is he taking her?”

Character in “Lou”: “I don’t know.”

Allison Janney (as Lou): “Things are … escalated.”

Allison says doing the physical part was a bit tough because she didn’t work out much during the pandemic.

Allison Janney: “I was working out like maybe an hour a week here or there, and then I talked to Daniel Bernhardt, who’s the fight choreographer, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna be working out three hours a day,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, three hours a day? A day? Is that possible? Do people really do…’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute,’ and then I started doing it, and it was fantastic.”

Allison Janney (as C.J. Cregg): “Mark Davis and Sheila Evans of Philadelphia were killed by a gunman last night.”

Another plus: shooting “Lou” was a nice change from some of her talkier roles, like a certain “West Wing” press secretary.

Allison Janney: “I think of C.J. going on, you know, with just tons of dialogue, and Lou just grunts, people get out of her way. It’s kind of fun to play someone like that. I could get into her on set, just sitting there and looking and, I think people started to be a little afraid of me, kind of give me a wide berth because I was not messing around.”

“Lou” starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

