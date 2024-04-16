Sheryl Lee Ralph wasn’t the only superstar bringing a piece of Hollywood to the Magic City during the 41st Miami Film Festival. Alison Brie and Tony Goldwyn also rolled into town, and they looked pretty good, too.

Don’t worry, Brie happy! Alison stopped by the Regal South Beach for a special showing of her new series, “Apples Never Fall.”

She dished with Deco about having two legends, Annette Bening and Sam Neill, play her parents in the show.

Alison Brie: “It was the best! I mean, I was a little nervous to meet them both, but they are the warmest, kindest people you could ever imagine, and right away, we all really felt like a family. There was this immediate chemistry with everybody, and it just was magical, truly. Like just – they’re cool cats.”

Alison also received the festival’s Art of Light Award.

Tony got one, too. He closed out the festival with his new film, “Ezra,” which he both stars in and directs.

His greatest takeaway from making the movie?

Tony Goldwyn: “To celebrate the things that make us individuals, as opposed to – we’re conditioned to think that we should just fit within defined lanes, and I’ve really been reminded that that’s just so – the opposite is true.”

The film is very close to Tony’s heart because his best friend wrote it. You can catch “Ezra” in theaters May 31.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.