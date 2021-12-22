Alicia Keys is unwrapping a piece of her heart for us. She’s opening up about her holiday plans. It’s almost like a gift to her Deco fans.

Alicia Keys: “The Dean household’s Christmas is quite festive, you know, usually have a lot of family. We love it. It’s obviously – it’s people that we haven’t gotten to see a lot of times all year. We love to play loud music. We love to cook great food.”

Sounds fun, Alicia, but what’s your favorite holiday song?

Alicia Keys: “I really love [‘The Christmas Song’], ‘chestnuts roasting on an open fire.’ That’s a really good one. I love ‘O Holy Night.’ That’s a really beautiful one. Um, I love the Boyz II Men have this gorgeous Christmas album that I play every time, and my other favorite pianist, George Winston, has one called ‘December,’ and I play it every year. That’s my vibe.”

Very festive. Got any resolutions for 2022?

Alicia Keys: “Just to continue to be unlocked, continue to be unbridled, continue to dream bigger than I ever have before. Bring forth manifests, all the ideas and all the possibilities. I feel grateful. I feel so blessed. I feel so excited, and I feel good.”

