All we want for Christmas is more Christmas music. Sure, you can’t deny Mariah and the rest of the classics, but another artist says she wants in on the holiday fun. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s been a good boy this year, has the story.

Alicia Keys isn’t leaving a key for Santa under the mat.

She’d rather have him hurry down the chimney tonight. She also has a long list of things for him to buy her, all in a new spirited song on her latest album.

She’s one of the queens of R and B and soul, with hit after hit.

And now, after more than two decades in the music industry, Alicia Keys is doing something she’s never done before.

Alicia has a new Christmas album!

Alicia Keys: “I feel thrilled. I feel excited. I feel, you know, determined. I feel really, really bold and brave. I feel confident.”

The record is called “Santa Baby.”

This isn’t just the singer’s ninth studio album. It’s her first release on her new label, Alicia Keys Records.

Alicia Keys: “I’m really, really ecstatic about Alicia Keys Records. It’s a big statement.”

It’s not just a big statement. It’s a huge step for Alicia.

Alicia Keys: “For me to be able to be here, you know, 20 years later, to be fresher than I’ve ever been, to be more in control of my life than I’ve ever been, to have learned a ton of things, tighten and cover from here and to be ready to be the business woman that I’ve always been but take it to the next level.”

“Santa Baby” is a Christmas album, but Alicia says it has a message that goes beyond the holidays.

Alicia Keys: “The time that you have is limited. It’s short, and we have to make the most of it, the best that we can and to continue to reach out to each other and help each other and be there for each other.”

And even though she’s now her own boss at Alicia Keys Records, don’t expect her to slow down any time soon.

Alicia Keys: “The sky is the limit. I’m not even gonna limit it to the one thing. It’s like, I can do everything and anything that I want, and that’s what I plan to do.”

“Santa Baby” is out now. It’s streaming exclusively on Apple Music.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.